Adam Levine’s, 43, alleged mistress Sumner Stroh, 23, first seen after bomb reports

Adam Levine’s alleged mistress Sumner Stroh stepped out for the first time since she revealed she and the Maroon 5 musician were in an “inappropriate” relationship.

The 23-year-old model shocked the internet earlier this month when she took to TikTok and shared intimate messages between her and the 43-year-old crooner.

While in Los Angeles on Saturday night, she dressed in a black mini dress and green boots.

Red-handed: the singer seems to have gotten into trouble after the leaked message

The internet influencer showed off her trendy style with a pair of metallic cowboy boots.

She put on a leggy display in her shrunken dress, which had a plunging neckline that exposed her cocky cleavage.

Stroh topped off the clingy look with a black leather blazer jacket that was about the same length as her dress.

She further demonstrated her style with a shiny purple-painted manicure while carrying a telephone with a beaded cord.

Sumner wore her long dark brown hair in beachy waves that flowed over her chest and stretched to her waist.

It was parted in the middle and was arranged in braids that framed the face and hung from her hairline.

She wore a double strand of necklaces with a dangling cross pendant resting along her chest.

The beauty’s eyes popped with the help of jet black mascara used to accentuate her long lashes.

The lids of her eyes, her cheeks, and her lips were all covered in a soft pink that made them stand out.

Trendy: While in Los Angeles on Sunday, she dressed in a black mini dress and green boots

She was seen with an entourage of girlfriends enjoying their evening at the popular club Delilah.

Stroh threw social media and the internet into an uproar when she admitted to having an extramarital affair with the Voice judge.

Following the reveal, Levine shared a message about the cheating rumors, which emerged just days after his supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo confirmed she was expecting their third child.

“I used poor judgment to talk to anyone other than my wife in ANY flirtatious way,” the musician said.

“I haven’t had an affair, yet I crossed the line at a deplorable period of my life. In some cases it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps with my family to remedy this.”

Personal Style: The internet influencer showed off her trendy style with a pair of metallic cowboy boots

He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. Being so naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that really matters to me was the biggest mistake I could ever make. I’ll never make it again.

‘I take full responsibility. We’ll get through it and together we’ll get through it.’

However, the statement seemed to contradict Stroh’s now-viral TikTok video that featured screenshots of flirty messages suggesting the two had met in person at least once.

“The most important thing I absolutely covered up was the impression that their marriage was over,” Stroh later said in a follow-up video.

According to Stroh, who has more than 338,000 followers on Instagram, she and Levine saw each other for “about a year,” until the two lost contact “over a period of months.”

However, the hitmaker got back in touch in June this year to share the news that he was expecting another child with his wife of eight, she claimed.

And to her surprise, the heavily tattooed singer asked if he could name the child Sumner if it turned out to be a boy — a request Stroh said she was shocked by.

Long-time partner: Adam and supermodel Behati Prinsloo married in 2014 and are currently expecting their third child together; in the photo last November

“Okay, serious question. I’m having another baby and if so [a] Boy, I really want to call it Sumner. Do you think that’s okay? DEAD seriously,” Levine said, according to a screenshot of the conversation.

Stroh said she felt like she was “in hell” reading the strange message.

And two more women — comedian Maryka and a woman named Alyson Rose — came forward on social media and accused Adam of sending them flirty and sometimes sexual messages.

They posted screenshots of their alleged Instagram conversations with the father shortly after Sumner’s message.