Adam Levine to perform with Maroon 5 in Las Vegas as he tries to move on from sexting scandal

Adam Levine plans to get back on the road with his band Maroon 5 as he tries to put his new sexting scandal behind him, despite a fifth woman coming forward with claims.

The 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman will lead the band at an upcoming gig in Las Vegas, sources with immediate knowledge have told. TMZ.

Yesterday, DailyMail.com revealed exclusively how Alabama student Ashley Russell, 21, claimed she had also received inappropriate messages from Levine, who is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

The show, which airs October 1 and is called “The Event,” is a fundraiser from The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.

The organization works with boys’ and girls’ clubs and communities in schools to help underprivileged children.

Adam and the band’s performance takes place at the MGM Grand.

The singer probably won’t have to deal with questions about his latest sexting scandal, as the benefit show will reportedly not have a red carpet – the same as last year – meaning he can get in and out in peace.

Despite the ongoing DM scandal, the sources also claimed that Adam would continue with more gigs with his band.

The hitmaker will still live up to all of his pre-existing commitments, which apparently include an upcoming Maroon 5 tour.

The band will tour Asia in late November, before returning to the US for a New Year’s Eve show in Palm Springs, California.

Adam, who is married to 34-year-old model Behati Prinsloo, has been inundated with claims that he has sent inappropriate sexual messages to several women.

The claims come because Behati is pregnant with their third child. The couple already have two daughters: Dusty Rose, six, and Gio Grace, four.

Adam’s troubles with cheating and sexting scandals started when social media model Sumner Stroh, 23, claimed she was having a long-term affair with the singer after he claimed his marriage was on the rocks.

She said they were together in 2021, after she graduated from college.

“At the time, I was young, naive and frankly, I feel exploited,” she said in a video posted Monday. “I wasn’t in ‘the scene’ like I am now, so I was definitely very easy to manipulate.”

She claimed that after Behati’s pregnancy was announced, suggesting that the relationship was on stronger grounds than she’d been led to believe, Adam went on to say that Sumner might want to name the child after her.

Adam has since denied the model’s allegations of cheating, although he has admitted that his messages and sexts with her were “over the line.”

Other women have since claimed that Levine sent them flirty messages.

Ashley Russell, a 21-year-old student at Auburn University in Alabama, spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com on Wednesday to describe her interactions with the singer.

She said the former Voice coach started sending her flirty messages in March, many of which were related to her workouts, though the messages dried up towards the end of the month when she warned him he could be caught.

“Every time I posted a story, that was every day, and it was always looked at by him,” Russell said. “He mostly wants loot stories and would always reply with something related to leg or loot day at the gym.”

Russell also provided screenshots of what appeared to be reports of posts from Levine’s Instagram account.

Adam was seen in Santa Barbara on Wednesday with Behati and their children, but so far his wife has not dealt with his scandal.

Fifth wife: Ashley Russell, 21, who has a health and exercise Instagram account, told DailyMail.com how Adam Levine suddenly started messaging her after allegedly randomly stumbling across her profile in March.