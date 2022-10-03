Adam Levine ‘supported by wife Behati Prinsloo’ at annual fundraising gala… after sexting scandal

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine returned to the spotlight Saturday when he took the stage to perform in Las Vegas for the first time since his sexting scandal.

The 43-year-old singer-songwriter performed with his longtime band at the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s annual fundraising gala, The Event.

His pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo, 34, stayed according E! Onlinejust weeks after the father-of-two admitted sending flirtatious text messages to model Sumner Stroh, 23.

Prinsloo seemed in ‘great spirits’ at the event, according to onlookers.

It comes after the longtime couple, who already share daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, were spotted boarding a private jet out of Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

Back to it: It was business as usual for Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine on Saturday when he took the stage to perform in Las Vegas

Adam entertained a live audience for a good cause, dressed in a short-sleeved black button-down shirt.

He wore a gold chain around his tattooed neck and let its pendant rest on his chest, which he exposed by keeping the top buttons of his shirt undone.

The music artist also donned a shiny gold watch, rings and a bracelet as he belted out his hits.

The Los Angeles native paired her top with brown pants and well-worn dark sneakers with chunky pink laces.

Live show: The 43-year-old singer-songwriter sang with his longtime band at the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s annual fundraising gala, The Event

Forward: It comes just weeks after the dad-of-two admitted sending flirtatious text messages to model Sumner Stroh, 23, while he was married to wife-to-be Behati Prinsloo

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, 50, even joined his friend on stage at one point, just days after the retired athlete defended Levine’s cheating allegations.

Last week, Shaq – a self-confessed ‘serial snob’ – came out publicly in support of Levine.

He told TMZ: ‘Adam is a personal friend of mine. He’s always been a great guy.’

The former basketball star added: ‘He comes to help kids at the weekend. It’s as solid as you can get’.

O’Neal, whose nine-year marriage to Shaunie O’Neal ended due to infidelity, also stated: ‘It’s not my job to say, ‘You did this. You did. You shouldn’t have done this. You shouldn’t have done that’.

“As far as I can tell, he’s coming to help kids this weekend. He’s a good man in my book.’

The man behind the event: NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, 50, even joined his friend on stage at one point, just days after the retired athlete defended Levine’s cheating allegations

In his corner: In an interview with TMZ last week, Shaq said: ‘Adam is a personal friend of mine. He’s always been a great guy’

Levine seemed jovial during his performance, smiling as he kept the crowd engaged with his chart-topping hits.

He wore black ear pieces in both his ears and picked up two different guitars during the concert.

Sumner shocked the internet last month when she went on TikTok and shared intimate messages between himself and the singer.

The video clip contained flirtatious messages and suggestions for personal meetings, and in the excerpt, Stroh said she felt ‘manipulated’ by the pop star.

‘Basically I had an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive, and frankly, I feel taken advantage of,” she said.

‘I wasn’t in the ‘scene’ like I am now, so I was certainly very easily manipulated.’

High spirits: Levine appeared jovial during his performance, smiling as he kept the crowd engaged with his chart-topping hits

Charity: Adam entertained a live crowd for a good cause, dressed in a short-sleeved black button-up shirt

Stroh also claimed that Levine indicated his relationship with Prinsloo was on rocky ground, but then the supermodel announced she was pregnant with their third child, suggesting the relationship was on stronger ground than she had been led to believe .

After the pregnancy was announced, Levine reportedly told his alleged mistress that he would potentially name the child after her.

Following the revelation, Levine shared a post addressing the cheating rumors, admitting that he ‘crossed the line’ with his sexts and other messages.

“I used poor judgment in talking to anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious way,” the musician said.

Stylish: He wore a gold chain around his tattooed neck and let its pendant rest on his chest, which he exposed by leaving the top buttons of his shirt undone

In the zone: He wore black ear pieces in both his ears and picked up two different guitars during the concert

‘I didn’t have an affair, nevertheless I crossed the line at a regrettable time in my life. In some cases it became inappropriate. I have addressed it and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.’

He continued: ‘My wife and my family are all I care about in this world. Being so naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that really matters to me was the biggest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.

‘I take full responsibility. We’ll get through it, and we’ll get through it together.’

Rockstar: He traded his blue instrument for a purple one