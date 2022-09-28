Adam Levine and pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo are seen flying out to Las Vegas amid sexting scandal

Advertisement

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo appeared to be spending some extra time together in Las Vegas before returning to the stage amid his ongoing sexting scandal.

The 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman and 34-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel were spotted arriving on a runway in Santa Barbara, California, on Tuesday, as they prepared to board a private jet to Vegas.

The pair have kept a low profile in recent days, after model Sumner Stroh claimed that Adam had repeatedly sent her flirty messages and had an affair with her for a year, though he denied being physical while admitting the leaked messages “were” naive and stupid.’

Adam was dressed casually and comfortably for the short flight.

He wore a different tie with his black Sublime T-shirt, which he paired with shredded acid wash jeans, which had been patched up again and had extra colorful embroidery down the legs.

He added a pop of color with lime green Nike sneakers, and he rehearsed his and Behati’s tequila label Calirosa with his brown trucker cap.

The Moves Like Jagger singer wore a denim jacket over his arm and a bag and water bottle, while wearing sleek black sunglasses to block out the penetrating light.

Behati looked equally casual as she covered her budding baby bump with a black jacket tied around her torso just below her bust.

She wore a cheetah print tank top that showed off her fitted arms, although the rest of her flying ensemble was hidden by the jacket.

The 5ft11in runway star showed off her long legs and elevated her figure with a pair of black Prada platform boots.