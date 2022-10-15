Adam Lalana pokes fun at Gary Neville – leaving Carragher in stitches

The ex-England international was questioned on TV about coaching his teammates

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Adam Lallana joked about Gary Neville with a brutal dig his catastrophic stint in management, much to the amusement of his fellow expert Jamie Carragher.

The former Liverpool and England international was questioned by pundits Neville and Carragher about coaching his team-mates ahead of their 2-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League.

The 34-year-old, who still plays for the Seagulls, was given the chance to take on the first-team coach role shortly after. the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea in September.

However, the former Southampton star has never seen matches in the dugout as their fixture against Bournemouth was postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Brighton moved quickly to name Roberto De Zerbi as Potter’s permanent replacement – meaning Lallana could once again focus on his playing career rather than sit on the sidelines alongside agent Andrew Crofts.

While not allowed to watch a game, Lallana opened up to the additional demands of his management role – before Lallana turned a dig at the ex-Manchester United right-back.

Manchester United legend Neville coached Valencia for just four months between 2015 and 2016, winning just three La Liga games and infamously losing 7-0 to Barcleona before being sacked.

“A few weeks ago I was lucky enough to dip my toes in it. It’s something I’ve really enjoyed,” Lallana told Sky Sports.

‘It’s different, more hours and you don’t understand how much work goes into it – you’ve discovered that, of course.

“I was very lucky to have that opportunity. I probably have another year or two in me [as a player]but it [management] is something I think I’ll get into.’

Former Liverpool defender and now TV pundit Jamie Carragher then chimed in: ‘Just don’t go to Valencia, stay here!’

Lallana was named on the bench for the journey from Brighton to the Bees. He made five Premier League appearances this season before briefly taking up the top position.

However, the Seagulls suffered a 2-0 loss to Brentford thanks to a brace from in-form striker Ivan Toney.