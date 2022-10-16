Adam Kinzinger says January 6 panel will ‘negotiate’ to get Trump to comply with the subpoena

Jan. 6 panelist Adam Kinzinger said the select committee will likely need to “negotiate” with former President Donald Trump to ensure he complies with their subpoena.

Kinzinger, one of the two GOP members on the panel, said it might not be easy to get Trump to testify or hand over documents after the nine members voted to subpoena him at their meeting on Thursday.

“There have been some suggestions that, according to employees, he might be willing to testify live before the committee. Is that something you find acceptable?’ ABC This Week host George Stephanopoulos asked the Illinois congressman.

“I think that’s going to be a negotiation,” Kinzinger said, explaining that many other witnesses claimed they would do something publicly, and then go back on that promise.

“So I won’t go into that unless we know for sure if the president has tried to come in and talk to us live,” he said.

The Jan. 6 select committee may have held its final televised hearing on Thursday before the 2022 midterm elections and prior to the release of the full report on last year’s Capitol riots.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Representative Liz Cheney — who joins Kinzinger as the two Republicans on the panel — filed a motion to subpoena Trump, who they believe is the main cause of the attack that day.

The nine members voted unanimously to subpoena Trump’s testimony and relevant documents.

Trump responded to his social media website Truth Social, wondering why the panel waited so long to subpoena him in connection with their investigation.

“Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago?” he asked. ‘Why did they wait until the end, the last moments of their last meeting? Because the Committee is a total ‘BUST’ that has only served to further divide our country, which by the way is doing very badly – A joke all over the world?’

The 45th president did not comment on whether he would comply with the subpoena.

However, reports after the hearing show that sources close to Trump say he will appear to answer questions but will only do so if it is performed live.

Several committee hearings this summer included testimony from witnesses who appeared on Capitol Hill and answered questions for the panel on live television. Trump wants the same treatment, according to reports.

Kinzinger dismissed Trump’s response to the subpoena as “wandering.”

“We have made a decision and, in front of the American people, you know, not behind closed doors, to begin the process of subpoenaing the former president,” he said. “He is required by law to enter. And he can wander and push back all he wants. That’s the requirement for a congressional subpoena.’

Meanwhile, Rep. Murphy said she’s “looking forward” to hearing more from “rogue” Secret Service agents, whom she wants to testify under oath about the events on and leading up to January 6, 2021.

“As part of our investigation, we looked at the response of all law enforcement agencies on Jan. 6, and as you know, we are still working on tens of thousands of documents recently handed over by the Secret Service,” Murphy said. told NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd on Sunday morning.

“I’m looking forward to bringing back some of those Secret Service officials who know what happened and swearing under oath this time now that we have additional information to gather their perspectives,” she added.

“And then as to recommendations that would be included in the report.”

Murphy reaffirmed that the panel plans to release its report on the findings of its investigation “before the end of the calendar year” — and before the new Congress is sworn in.