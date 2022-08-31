Adam Driver delights fans at the White Noise premiere as he happily signs autographs in a sleek tux

<!–

The 79th Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday with the premiere of White Noise.

And lead actor Adam Driver, 38, delighted fans as he happily signed autographs and posed for photos on the red carpet while in a skimpy tuxedo.

White Noise is an adaptation of American novelist Don DeLillo’s best-selling 1985 novel, with the film serving as a curtain during the event before moving on to the New York Film Festival in September.

The main man: Adam Driver, 38, posed for photos on the red carpet at the premiere of White Noise, at the 79th Venice Film Festival, on Wednesday

Adam Driver looked smart at the premiere, wearing a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, worn with a white shirt with contrasting black buttons.

With his dress shoes polished to perfection, the actor completed his look with his signature haircut.

While on his way to the premiere, Adam shaded his eyes with classic shades before boarding a boat to transport him through Venice.

The talented actor was accompanied by a beautiful blond lady dressed in a glamorous white dress.

Happy: The film’s protagonist delighted fans as he happily signed autographs

Brave: Adam Driver looked smart at the premiere, wearing a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, worn with a white shirt with contrasting black buttons

Let me take a selfie: Adam forced as many fans as possible with selfies

When in Venice: While on his way to the premiere, Adam shaded his eyes with classic shades before boarding a boat to transport him through Venice

White Noise is director Noah Baumbach’s film adaptation of DeLillo’s acclaimed postmodernist novel about an “Airborne Toxic Event” and its impact on a small American town.

Adam stars in the film alongside fellow heavyweights Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The Venice Film Festival annually attracts the biggest stars to the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

In good company: the talented actor was accompanied by a beautiful blond lady dressed in a glamorous white dress

In the moment: He chatted with fans who were on the red carpet at the premiere

What a turnout! Fans packed the side of the red carpet for a chance at a signed autograph and photos of the stars

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers alongside directors seeking confirmation and above all talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.