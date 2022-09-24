Adam Devine jokes that he’s ‘not Adam Levine’ amid cheating scandal

Adam Devine took to Instagram on Friday to remind fans not to confuse him with Adam Levine.

The Pitch Perfect star, 38, joked about being mistaken for the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, who was recently accused of cheating on his Victoria’s Secret model wife Behati Prinsloo, 34, by multiple women.

Devine shared a picture of himself with his wife and said: ‘Just wanted to write this to say my wife @chloebridges and I are doing well and going strong. I’m not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer.’

Taking another jab at the multi-platinum frontman, who was first accused of cheating with an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh last week, Devine added: “We’re naming our future baby Sumner though.”

The whirlwind of controversy began earlier this week when the 23-year-old bombshell revealed she had an affair with the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter for over a year.

Stroh told Page Six that the affair was physical and took place after she graduated from college last year.

The graduate claimed the artist contacted her in June saying his wife was pregnant and asking if he could name his unborn child Sumner after her.

The Girls Like You singer denied the allegations but admitted he had ‘crossed a line’ with a few inappropriate text messages.

The father-of-two accepted his mistakes, saying: ‘I used poor judgment to talk to anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious way.’

The Moves Like Jagger singer stated that his family was the only thing he cared about, adding: ‘I didn’t have an affair, nevertheless I crossed the line at a regrettable period of my life.’

Adam and Behati appeared to ignore the allegations and enjoy each other on Thursday as they were spotted together in Santa Barbara, California, cuddling and posing for photos.

The happy couple share daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and are putting this drama aside as they look forward to having their third child.

Behati is a 34-year-old model from Namibia who earned her angel wings in 2009 and walked in ten Victoria’s Secret fashion shows.