Adam Collard ‘jets to Bali alone’ while Paige Thorne steps out solo at Thorpe Park

Adam Collard has reportedly flown to Bali without girlfriend Paige Thorpe, amid ‘false rumours’ plaguing their relationship.

While the Love Island hunk would have left the UK for sunnier climes in Indonesia, Paige stayed behind and stepped out solo at Thursday’s Thorpe Park Fright Night event.

It comes after Paige, 24, and Adam, 26, formed a united front in London this week and walked hand-in-hand after responding to rumors that he’d been unfaithful to Paige.

The sun reports that Andrew Le Page, co-star of Paige and Adam’s Love Island, insisted that the couple had not broken up and that the personal trainer was not present as he was in Bali.

He explained: “Paige and Adam are still together – they’re really good and Paige is good.

“The reason Adam isn’t here is because he had to fly to Bali. They didn’t break up.’

Paramedic Paige stunned in sassy thigh-high boots to enjoy a fun night out at the theme park with friends.

The beauty paired her black boots with a matching sweater dress and an edgy leather jacket.

She wore her long locks and over her shoulders and makeup including dewy foundation, mascara eyelashes and a glossy nude lip.

Paige was joined on the outing by two male friends, who appeared in good spirits as she enjoyed a fun night out.

On Wednesday, in photos obtained exclusively by MailOnline, Paige and Adam formed a united front as they walked hand-in-hand around London’s Canary Wharf on Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, Adam responded to rumors that he had been unfaithful to Paige when a video appeared in which he wrapped his arms around a girl in McDonalds and insisted that he leave the fast food outlet with ’60 nuggets and nothing else’.

Ignoring reports that she’d asked Adam to give her space, Paige was seen looking up at her boyfriend as they stopped at a coffee shop near their London hotel.

A source claimed The sun on Wednesday that Paige is “really upset by everything that has happened and feels like she is being humiliated.”

“She believes that Adam has done nothing and knows that women are plunging on him. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t find it hard when people start gossiping about their relationship and sharing it on social media.

“Paige had told Adam she needed a break and some time away from him.”

The couple, who appeared in both seasons four and eight of Love Island, became official in August after they left the famous villa.

In a recent video that surfaced on social media, personal trainer Adam was spotted with his arm around another girl after he ended up at McDonald’s after a drunken night out.

Adam’s representative told The sun: ‘After a night out with friends, Adam went to McDonald’s.

His friends were next to him when a group of girls asked for pictures and Adam, his friendly self, was open to posing and chatting with the girls, along with other fans who wanted to chat in the same video.

Adam understands what this video looks like, but just wanted to say that he left the restaurant with his friends and a box of 60 nuggets (with nothing or no one else) intent on getting home safely.

“Adam and Paige are currently dating and Adam only has eyes for her.”

Adam was a controversial figure during his first stay at the villa, and some of his scenes even raised concerns among the bosses of Women’s Aid, a domestic violence charity.

Adam closed the horns with his then-partner Rosie Williams in an explosive showdown, in which he was heavily criticized by viewers for grinning during the argument and later leaving her in hysterical tears.

Women’s Aid chief executive Katie Ghose said he was concerned about Adam’s actions, which led him to go to Zara: “In the latest Love Island series, there are clear warning signs in Adam’s behavior.”

Adam was a late arrival at the villa and was initially paired up with Kendall Rae-Knight before Rosie was his next partnership.

The business owner maintained a ‘player’ reputation after his stint on the show, but Paige recently revealed that the ITV producers were pushing her to give him a chance.

Speaking to Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on FUBAR radio, the former contestant confessed that she “didn’t even know” who the bomb was – despite being warned that he was a “massive player” by the other girls in the villa.