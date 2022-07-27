Adam Clancy pulls barb from his foot months after stepping on stonefish, Moreton Island, Queensland

A man who survived to step on a stonefish and wiped the pain with alcohol was stunned to squeeze one of the deadly creature’s long barbs from his foot months later.

Adam Clancy, 31, received international media attention after he posted a video in which he casually talked about stepping on a stonefish and treating the pain with wine and whiskey.

The professional photographer from the NSW town of Tenterfield was wading off the coast of Moreton Island in Queensland on the night of April 22, camera in hand, when he stepped on the well-disguised stonefish.

Photographer Adam Clancy stepped on a stonefish, the world’s most venomous sea creature

Mr Clancy made a video after he stepped on the stonefish where he lay remarkably relaxed

Not sure what he’d stepped on, Mr. Clancy still had the presence of mind to snap a photo of the fish swimming away to show a friend who was with him.

Stonefish are the world’s most venomous fish, and the venom they deliver from their 13 long bristly spines can cause fatal paralysis, breathing difficulties and heart failure.

A course of antivenom is recommended for those who have been impaled on their barbs.

Mr. Clancy asked his friend if he could continue taking pictures.

“My mate confirmed it was a stonefish and told me to go ashore as I was about to be in a lot of pain,” Mr Clancy told the Daily Mail Australia.

“I went in and another friend got a bucket of hot water for my foot, then I waited for the nurse.”

Despite the swelling of his foot and the potentially deadly effects of the stonefish venom, Mr. Clancy did not end up in a hospital.

Mr Clancy continued as usual but suffered from a sore foot for months after standing on the stonefish

“He arrived and checked my vitals, then he told me I was ridiculously relaxed about it, despite the pain being a high eight out of 10.”

The paramedic offered Mr. Clancy painkillers, but he declined, a decision he laughs about afterwards.

“Yeah, (painkillers) probably would have been the better option, but two glasses of whiskey and a bottle of Shiraz helped me sleep that night,” he said.

The paramedic also suggested that Mr. Clancy go to a hospital on the mainland the next day, but instead he stayed on the island and went back to work the next day.

Mr Clancy posted a TikTok video in which he confides in a deadpan manner, with a glass of red wine in hand, that he has just stepped on “the most poisonous fish in the world.”

“So the paramedic just told me that most people go into shock and pass out from the intense pain,” he says.

“So, apparently I’m the most relaxed man ever in aching pain.”

Stonefish venom can cause heart failure and those injected are advised to get anti-venom treatment as soon as possible

The video is captioned: ‘POV you could die in an hour, but you know that pain is temporary and worrying won’t help.’

The post has been viewed more than nine million times and led to Mr Clancy appearing in the American publication Newsweek.

Mr. Clancy had a philosophy that physical pain subsides over time, something he outlined in a TikTok video earlier this month.

“Okay, to be real, it was fucking painful,” he said.

“But then I thought I’d been in pain before and that pain has gone away.

“Sometimes, you know, you’ve had a heartbreak and it’s gone.

“It’s taken years, but it’s still going away, physical pain doesn’t last long.

Mr Clancy made another TikTok video to document what happened when he decided to do something about his sore foot

After making an incision with a razor blade and pinching his foot in the shower, Mr Clancy was amazed to see one of the stonefish’s two-inch barbs come out.

‘It’s going away. It’s there for now. It’ll be a few hours, maybe a few days.’

The pain didn’t go away, but like ‘a stubborn Aussie guy’ Mr Clancy kept stumbling and seeing no doctor.

“Months later I was still having trouble walking properly on that foot and then I started seriously checking to see if there was anything left in my foot,” said Mr. Clancy.

Using a facial razor for a home surgery, Mr Clancy was surprised to remove a 2cm long clear stonefish barb from his foot, which resembled a splinter of clear plastic.

He documented the experience in another TikTok video posted on July 14.

“I’ve been in trouble because I thought there was a little bit left in me, a little bit of the stonefish barb, and I’ve been in a lot of pain lately,” he said.

Mr Clancy, who hails from the NSW town of Tenterfield, is currently based near Uluru

“So last night I got one of my razors and made a little incision and that didn’t really help.

“But today in the shower I really squeezed it, really just fucking pinched my foot… and this damn thing came out. Look at the f***er.

“I didn’t expect such a damn big barb to come out.

“It sat about vertically in my bone.”

Mr Clancy, who lives near Uluru in the Northern Territory, said his foot was finally healing.

“The foot is recovering well now that the barb is out,” he said.