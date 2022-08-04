Adam Child died after gunshot in Ermington police station after 20 years in homicide squad

A top detective found dead at his police station comes from a highly regarded police family who have solved some of Sydney’s toughest cases in a twenty-year career with the murder squad.

Shocked colleagues found Detective Sergeant Adam Child dead from a gunshot wound around 12:30 p.m. Monday in a room at Ermington Police Station, in western Sydney.

The 46-year-old father, who worked in the force with his wife, is remembered as “one of the best people and detectives” by relatives of murder victims whose cases he helped solve.

Police do not believe Mr Child’s death was suspicious. He was on duty at the time and a police-issued firearm was used in the incident.

Friends and former colleagues have expressed horror at the father of two’s untimely passing and wondered what support services were in place.

‘I’m just devastated. [Adam] was one of the best people and detectives,” said one woman, who met Mr. Child when he was assigned to her lover’s case.

She added that Mr Child would be remembered for his “compassion and determination for justice.”

He was publicly involved in the investigation of murdered mother Jody Galante and was praised by her relatives for his kindness and persistent search for the truth.

The case was the subject of a 2008 Australian Story episode that featured Mr Child explaining the steps he was taking to solve the murder and Mrs Galante’s husband, Mark, 27 years behind bars. to put.

“Adam Child and Anthony Agnew were so caring, they knew they were asking us to do difficult things,” said Julie-Anne Hand, Mrs. Galante’s mother.

Mr Child suspected Mrs Galante’s husband was responsible for her death but did not have enough evidence to make an arrest.

He asked her family to continue to openly support him while the investigation was underway to give him a false sense of security.

After Galante’s arrest, the 27-year-old pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife and was sentenced to 27 years in prison, 20 of which were probation.

Nearly two months later, he asked them to help clear out Mrs. Galante’s daughter’s belongings from the house, stating ‘she wouldn’t go back there again’.

Mrs. Galante’s family couldn’t praise Mr. Child enough for his work on the case.

The Homicide Division in NSW leads the response to major criminal investigations, including murders, suspected deaths, critical incidents and coronal investigations.

Mr. Child has been acclaimed for his role in numerous investigations over his 20-year career.

“I am so sick of heart right now, the ripple effect of the loss of Adam will be felt by many families today, his own family and his family in Blue,” said a friend.

‘It’s a very sad day. Adam was a good man and detective… Rest well brother.’

Mr Child was usually based at Parramatta headquarters, but was stationed in Ermington while working on an active investigation in the region.

As part of standard NSW police procedures, a critical incident has been reported when an employee dies near other officers.

NSW Police said in a statement that Mr Child’s colleagues and all officers at Ermington station will receive support to cope with the grief and shock.

Mr Child’s death is the latest in a string of tragic police deaths in recent years.

Just two years ago, in November 2020, Sergeant Matthew Theoklis died by suicide at the Sydney Police Center in Surry Hills.

Between 2017 and 2019, another five Australian Federal Police officers committed suicide on the job.

A 24-hour trauma response hotline was established in NSW and 1,200 officers were trained as part of a state-wide peer support program.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636 or beyondblue.org.au

