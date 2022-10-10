Adam Bandt slammed over climate change advocacy due to his 'excessive' luxury plane trips

This is despite the fact that the leader of the Greens is the most vocal in relation to climate change

Adam Bandt is taking more business class flights, according to federal MPs

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Adam Bandt has come under scrutiny for taking luxury flights despite being the biggest advocate in parliament for stronger action on climate change.

The leader of the Greens, who was critical of the government’s climate bill because its targets were not ambitious enough, called during the election campaign for an emissions reduction target in 2030 of 75 percent.

But his outspoken anti-emissions stance comes as federal politicians claim Mr Bandt takes numerous flights, the most polluting form of transport.

Green leader Adam Bandt (pictured) flies business class on his numerous trips across the country despite his calls for stronger action on climate change

According to MPs who spoke to The AustralianMr. Bandt will often travel across the country in business class.

The Greens leader’s preference for flying business class was also supported by ‘testimonials’ from other frequent flyers.

Flying business class emits about three times as much carbon as economy class because the seats take up more space and more of them are empty, according to a World Bank study.

Claims about his penchant for air travel are reflected in Mr Bandt’s parliamentary statements.

In the first three months of this year, he earned a total of $10,664.85 for scheduled domestic flights.

The aviation industry accounts for 17 per cent of Australia’s transport emissions and more than two per cent of the country’s total carbon emissions, a similar result for global emissions.

A spokesman for Bandt declined to comment.

Sir. Bandt (pictured with his partner) collected $10,664.85 for domestic flights in the first three months of this year, according to his parliamentary statements

It is not the first time that Bandt has come under fire for hypocrisy.

In July, he was criticized for referring to himself as a ‘father’ after arguing that the term ‘mother’ should be replaced with ‘birth parent’.

The Greens leader this week accused the Albanian government of excluding LGBTQ+ people by changing the words ‘birth parent’ back to ‘mother’ on a health form.

But eagle-eyed social media users were quick to point out that he calls himself a ‘father of two’ on his Twitter profile.

Commentators asked the progressive politician why he doesn’t adopt the title of ‘non-birth parent’ or a ‘sperm-producing entity’?

‘Top stupidity. Adam Bandt wants mom and dad replaced with ‘birth parent and ‘non-birth parent’ while he has FATHER OF TWO written on his profile,’ one user wrote.

Another user chimed in: ‘By your logic, shouldn’t your bio say ‘non-birth parent of 2’ instead of ‘Father of 2′?’

Another accused Mr. Bandt of actively discriminating against women.

‘A politician (and party leader) wants to ban the word ‘mother’ in the name of ‘LGBTQ+’ inclusion, but thinks it’s fine to call himself a ‘father’ in his bio. Is it any wonder that women see this as targeted erasure?’ wrote the person.

One user helpfully suggested an alternative: ‘Father of two??!? You should change it to sperm-contributing device, unless you’ve come across too scary?’

TERF stands for trans-exclusive radical feminist, and it means feminists who do not include transgender people in their advocacy for women’s rights.

The setback comes after Mr Bandt rejected a pushback from the NDIS and Government Services Minister Bill Shorten to change ‘birth parent’ back to ‘mother’ on a form.

“As leaders we have a duty to do the right thing despite the culture warrior tabloids,” Mr Bandt tweeted.