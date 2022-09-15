Ada Nicodemou’s cameo in The Matrix resurfaces and it leaves her fans flustered

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ada Nicodemou’s cameo role in the 1999 hit film The Matrix has resurfaced online and her fans are loving every minute of it.

The Home and Away star, 45, appeared in the sci-fi blockbuster as Dujour, alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving.

And her looks — and wardrobe — were eons away from Summer Bay’s beloved Leah Patterson.

Ada Nicodemou’s cameo role in the 1999 hit film The Matrix has resurfaced online and her fans are loving every minute of it. Ada is in the picture

Judging by the online comment, Ada’s loyal fan base is more than happy to take a walk through memory.

“Ada Nicodemou in The Matrix confused me so much as a teenager that I could never see Home and Away the same again,” recalls one avid fan.

“It was great to see Ada in that movie. I grew up thinking she was the most beautiful woman in the world,” another fan quipped.

The Home and Away star, 45, appeared in the sci-fi blockbuster as Dujour (pictured), alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving

In the cult hit, Ada has an edgy look that consists of a bold updo with a blunt fringe.

She memorably wore a latex black dress, with silver rings stacked around her neck.

Ada once told Women’s Day that there was a time when she almost ran away from Home and Away.

Ada is best known for playing Leah Patterson in the Australian soap opera Home and Away

She admitted that she struggled with her role on the popular show when she was in her early 20s.

“I was exhausted and I just didn’t want to do a show, I just wanted a break,” Ada admitted.

‘But 20 years later I’m still here!’ she added.