Ada Nicodemou and Adam Rigby spark a fresh round of engagement rumours

Ada Nicodemou and Adam Rigby have once again sparked rumors that they are engaged.

The Home and Away star, 45, shared some Instagram photos of herself and Adam in Queenstown last week.

According to women’s Daya number of fans speculated whether the couple would tie the knot.

According to a report in the magazine, Ada praised Adam.

“For a man to come into my world and love my child as if he were his — and to love me like I’ve never known before — is incredibly special.”

In October, the couple celebrated their fifth anniversary.

Ada shared a tribute to her beauty on social media at the time.

“Thank you for five amazing years baby,” she captioned the photo, alongside a pair of red heart emojis.

While several fans took to the mail to congratulate the couple, many urged the two to take the next step in their relationship.

“Time to put a ring on it,” wrote one enthusiastic fan.

Meanwhile, another fan got confused and said, “Happy anniversary guys, you look absolutely gorgeous!”

Ada shared a heartfelt tribute to her partner when he celebrated his birthday on May 23 last year.

At the time, she thanked him for his continued support and for being a stepfather to her nine-year-old son, Johnas.

“Happy birthday dear, I hope you feel loved and spoiled, Johnas and I adore you,” she began her message.

“You love us and support us so much, thank you for all you do for us and we love you,” she added alongside a selfie of the sweet couple.

In April of last year, Ada also posted a photo of Adam sitting with her son John as they cheered her on as she performed on Dancing with the Stars.

Ada captioned the charming photo: “My support team is looking at Mom.”

The actress shares custody of Johnas with her ex-husband Chrys Xipolitas.