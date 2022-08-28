Ada Nicodemou, 45, looks youthful as she attends The Phantom of the Opera premiere in Sydney

<!–

Ada Nicodemou has played Leah Patterson-Baker in Home and Away for the past 20 years.

But the 45-year-old actress seems to have aged barely a day since her Summer Bay debut.

Ada drew attention to her very youthful features and her line-free countenance as she attended the premiere of The Phantom of the Opera in Sydney on Friday.

She showed off her age-defying complexion by wearing a neutral palette of makeup at the event.

Ada looked stunning in a black mini dress with crisscross details across the bust.

The age-defying actress also showed off her pins in the dress and chose a pair of dark red heels.

She wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail and opted for a glamorous makeup look with a bold red lipstick.

Ada previously revealed that she occasionally uses Botox, but has denied changing her naturally gorgeous features with dermal filler.

The soap star revealed the extent of her cosmetic work as she responded to a troll who called her “fake” on Instagram in 2019.

‘I don’t use fillers and I rarely use Botox and the only surgery I’ve had [that] is “fake” is breast augmentation, which I have every right to do,” wrote Ada.

In 2018, the actress told the Daily Mail Australia that she was not against cosmetic surgery on principle.

“Everyone should do what makes them feel good,” she said when asked about Botox. “I have no judgment about it at all.”

Ada also lost five pounds and gained muscle mass during a body transformation challenge with Who magazine in July 2018.

She lost up to 47 kg by following an eight-week training plan that focused on strength training, including push-ups and sit-ups.

Speaking to Body and Soul magazine last year, Ada said that following a schedule is key to maintaining her youthful physique.

“Once I have my weekly schedule from work, the first thing I do is chart when I exercise,” she said.

“I’m writing this in my journal and actually setting a date with myself. I make sure my exercise is a priority – that means I’m a priority too.”

“My workouts are time for myself, so they are very important to me and always have been,” she added.

Ada also recently told New Idea that she eats foods that are rich in protein and that she does intense workouts to stay fit and toned.