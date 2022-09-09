Actress Teresa Palmer shares intimate photos of herself in labour with her son

<!–

Australian actress Teresa Palmer has shared intimate photos of the birth of her son Bodhi.

The series of images, posted on Instagram on Friday, showed the reality of childbirth.

The 36-year-old wrote: ‘My favorite birth record so far; new motherhood with baby Bodhi.

‘My eyes in that first photo offer a glimpse of everything I was feeling; the shock, the OMG WTF THAT WAS INSANE, the utter physical exhaustion (I hadn’t slept for over 60 hours at that point), the sweet relief, the vulnerability, the love and the miracle.”

Teresa and her husband Mark Webber have four children together: Bodhi Rain, eight, Forest Sage, five, Poet Lake, three, and Prairie Moon, 11 months.

She is also the stepmother of Mark’s 14-year-old son Isaac Love, who he shares with his ex, SMILF actress Frankie Shaw.

The actress revealed that she wants even more children in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It was my biggest dream to have eight children, just like my grandmother,” the A Discovery Of Witches star admitted.

However, Teresa said she’s not sure her husband will follow the idea.

“I think my husband would say, ‘Not with me!’ she joked. “He’s at his limit.”

“But there’s still a little part of me that thinks I might be able to convince him to go again.” ‘

The family splits their time between Adelaide and Los Angeles.

Teresa and her husband Mark Webber have four children together: Bodhi Rain, eight, Forest Sage, five, Poet Lake, three, and Prairie Moon, 11 months. All pictured