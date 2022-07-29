Actress Rebekah Elmaloglou hosts emotional farewell party for Neighbours cast and crew

Neighbors star Rebekah Elmaloglou revealed she hosted an emotional series wrap party for 40 cast and crew on Thursday night.

The 48-year-old, who starred in Neighbors as Terese Willis for ten years, appeared on The Project on Friday and said she was hosting a “packed” farewell party at her home.

She said it was a bittersweet affair with both champagne and tissues flowing freely.

‘It was huge, I had all the cast to my house. I organized the farewell party. It was a bit crowded.

‘We were 40 people. All cast and their partners and some directors and producers. And it was great. It was amazing.

“The tissues were flung across the room. And a lot of champagne flowed. It was very emotional. But great. Awesome.’

Rebekah explained that it was an incredible moment as the main series staff united to watch the finale as aired this Thursday night.

The series veteran said it was a huge affair and was coy when asked what time she went to bed, joking, “I’m not going to say that.”

Although Neighbors was initially a ratings hit in both Australia and the UK, it had been getting declining ratings over the past decade.

The beleaguered soap has faced an uncertain future after its cancellation by the original network Channel 5, where it has spent the last 14 of its 37 years on British TV.

In a statement issued to MailOnline earlier this year, Network 10 and production company Fremantle confirm: “It is with sadness that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 broadcasts, we confirm that Neighbors will cease production in the summer.

“After the loss of a key broadcast partner in the UK, and despite a search for alternative funding, we are currently left with no choice but to put the show to rest.

“Everyone at Neighbors has been overwhelmed with the love and support from the public since the news came out.

“But as this chapter of Ramsay Street comes to an end, we promise to do everything we can to give the show the farewell it deserves.”