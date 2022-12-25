Actress Mia Wasikowska shares her #MeToo story

Australian actress Mia Wasikowska has lifted the lid on the dark side of Hollywood.

The 33-year-old Alice in Wonderland star rose to fame as a teenager in the early 2000s, before the rise of the #MeToo movement that exposed abuse in Hollywood.

speaking to Sydney Morning Herald about her formative years in tinseltown, she told the publication: “I was young, I didn’t know how to protect myself.”

Mia, who was born in Canberra and chose not to reveal too much, said most young actresses have been mistreated in Hollywood.

“I think it would be hard to find a young woman who hasn’t experienced a level of abuse or experiences or inappropriate behavior towards them,” she said.

He ended by saying, “But it’s not really something I discuss.”

Mia turned her back on Hollywood in recent years and moved to Sydney to pursue local projects.

‘I think I have less patience with the parts of the industry that I don’t like. I don’t care too much about being pushed into an image that will give me work,” the All Saints star explained, referring to Hollywood as “repressive.”

Now, Mia is preparing to star in an Australian drama film called Blue back.

The upcoming film is based on Tim Winton’s novel about the friendship between a boy and a blue groper.

This isn’t the first time Mia has spoken about life as a star, telling The Guardian in 2019, he wasn’t always as rosy as he seemed.

When asked what advice she would give to young actors, Mia said, “If you really love it, move on, but my perspective has changed.”

She continued: “I’ve done this job for ten years all over the world and after a while, it leaves you feeling empty.”

The Jane Eyre star went on to say that while she thinks acting is an “incredible” job, she admitted: “Perception is different from reality, it’s really lonely.”