Actress enjoys some down time before returning to screens in new season of The Capture 

She will reprise her role as DCI Rachel Carey in The Capture later this month.

But Holliday Grainger enjoyed some downtime before returning to the TV screens for the second series of the BBC1 thriller.

The 34-year-old actress was spotted taking a dip in the water on a recent beach trip to Devon.

She could be seen wading into the sea in a black T-shirt worn over a swimsuit.

Later this month, Miss Grainger returns for the second episode of The Capture.

According to the BBC, she is “in the midst of a new conspiracy – with a new target.”

She previously played Lady Chatterley in a 2015 BBC1 production of Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Written and directed by Bafta Award-winning filmmaker Ben Chanan, the new six-part season of the six-part drama The Capture follows the success of the first series that aired in 2019.

It told the story of Private Shaun Emery, played by Callum Turner, who was released from prison after a murder conviction in Afghanistan was overturned due to flawed video evidence.

He was then again falsely accused and the video evidence was not quite what it seemed.

Miss Grainger, who is dating actor Harry Treadaway, 37, recently finished filming Troubled Blood – the latest series of the recurring TV drama based on the Strike book franchise.

Capture series two will air on BBC1 later this month.