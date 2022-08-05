Actress Anne Heche gets into wild crash in LA where she drove her blue Mini Cooper into a garage

Actress Anne Heche was involved in a fiery car accident in Los Angeles around 11 a.m. Friday, in which she was taken to an ambulance with burns on a stretcher.

Heche, 53, was driving a blue Mini Cooper in the Mar Vista area of ​​Los Angeles as she made a career in the garage of an apartment complex, according to TMZ.

Residents on the block tried to help Heche get out of the car, but she pushed the car into reverse and drove off.

Heche, 53, is now said to be in critical condition in hospital where she will be intubated

It wasn’t long before she crashed into a nearby house a second time and started a fire that then spread and quickly engulfed the entire house.

According to the fire service, the fire brigade had the flames under control within an hour Fox 11.

Heche suffered burns in the resulting fire.

Video shows her waving as she is placed on a stretcher and taken to hospital by ambulance.

It is unknown if she was DUI, but photos from the accident site appear to show a drink was in one of the car’s cup holders.

Shortly before the accident, a bottle with a red cap was found in the car’s cup holder.

‘Her condition prevents doctors from conducting tests to determine if she was driving under the influence of alcohol’ TMZ reported.

She is currently in critical condition in hospital and intubated. It is not clear to what extent she was injured, but she is expected to survive.

Born in Aurora, Ohio, Heche was known in the 1990s for his romance with Ellen DeGeneres.

She has been open about her battles with substance abuse before.

‘I drank. I smoked. I’ve been on drugs. I had sex with people. I did everything I could to get the shame out of my life,” she said ABC news in 2001.

she told her choices were because of a painful childhood where she was sexually abused by her father, Donald Heche.

“I’m not crazy, but it’s a crazy life. I grew up in a crazy family and it took 31 years to get the crazy out of me.

‘I had a fantasy world that I ran into. I named my other personality Celestia. I thought I came from that world. I thought I was from another planet. I think I was crazy.’

Degeneres and Heche, seen at the 1998 Golden Globe Awards in LA, dated 1997-2000