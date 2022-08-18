Actress Amandla Stenberg admits she’s a ‘naughty girl’ for sending message to film critic

Actress Amandla Stenberg accused a New York Times film critic of objectifying her in a movie review of her new slasher film “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

Lena Wilson of The New York Times shared a screenshot of the post on Twitter on Thursday with a message she received from the actress who was apparently unhappy with the review.

“Your review was great, maybe you could have seen the movie had you taken your eyes off my tits!” Stenberg’s message reads.

The actress later posted on Instagram that she thought that since she’s gay and Wilson is gay, they’d both think her DM was funny.

But Wilson, who posted on social media that she was a fan of Stenburg’s, didn’t think it was funny and said she was shocked by the message.

At Wilson’s review published Aug. 4, Wilson wrote, “The one thing that really sets Bodies Bodies Bodies apart is its place in A24’s hype machine, where it doubles as a 95-minute ad for cleavage and Charli XCX’s latest single.”

The film, which follows a group of wealthy twenty-somethings to a party that goes awry in a remote mansion, is described by Wilson as “blown up with pompous irony” and said it “matches perfectly with one of A24’s key demographics: spark plug 25.” -year-olds who think branding is more important than content.’

Wilson posted another tweet in the thread that read: ‘always weird when the homophobia comes from within, but this is something’

Amandla Stenberg, who is pictured at the A24’s ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ New York Screening on Aug. 2 in NYC, has reportedly messaged NYT film critic Lena Wilson about the review.

Wilson shared a screenshot of the post, tweeting, “Do you think she likes Instagram DM’d Alison Willmore, Justin Chang and Anthony Lane or…”

The names mentioned in her tweet are other movie critics.

In Wilson’s response to the actress, she writes, “hey, amandla! generally a big fan of your work but this is definitely something. best of luck in your career and life. good evening.’

This is believed to be a reference to Stenberg’s sexuality as she confirmed she is a lesbian in 2018.

The critic followed with another tweet pointing out that a line of her 500-word review jokingly comments on objectifying young women to sell content — yet random men on Twitter and now, Stenberg, are accusing her of being a lesbian. , of not being able to ‘stop talking about breasts’.

The tweet reads: ‘Me: (gives one line of a 500-word review funny commentary on how A24 objectifies young women to sell content)

random men on twitter dot com and apparently amandla stenberg too: Local Dyke Cannot Stop Talking About Boobies’

In a video posted to her TikTok account, Wilson explained the situation.

“But ironically, she praised the acting,” she said of the review, adding that she doesn’t want anything else to come out of this.

“I am devastated to have received this message in the first place. I was a real, big fan of hers. But I’m posting it because I don’t want this person – who has more social power than me – to think it’s okay to do something like that.”

DailyMail.com contacted Wilson, who declined to comment.

Stenburg responded hours later in response to Wilson’s sharing of her DM.

“I get a lot of comments on the internet for being a very naughty girl and for sending me a DM which I thought was hilarious,” the actress said.

“There’s a film critic and her name is Lena Wilson and she writes for the New York Times. She described: [the movie] like a ’95-minute cleavage commercial’, which I thought was hilarious. I am proud that a work I was part of was described as such in such a renowned publication.’

She also spoke about a more serious side of the message, saying that she’s had a lot of commentary on her chest throughout her career.

“I wore this tank top in this movie because I and the costume designer thought it suited the character well. I’m getting tired of people talking about my chest. There seems to be a lot of unwarranted talk about my chest,” Stenberg said.

The actress ended her video with, “Lena, I thought your review was hilarious. I thought my DM was funny. I didn’t mean to bother you. I wish you no harm. You may criticize my work and I may criticize your work. I wish you the best.’ A ‘blessing your heart’ to end all ‘blessing your heart’-s.

The film, which follows a group of wealthy twenty-somethings on a hurricane party that goes awry, is described by Wilson as “bloated with pompous irony.” Pictured from left, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Chase Sui Wonders and Rachel Sennott

In the review, Wilson tells readers that if they’re fans of slashers, they’ll recognize the plot: “Young, hot people get stuck in a remote location and get picked out one by one.”

But points out that the film is “visually appealing and beautifully acted.”

“But this film isn’t special, and like its superficial characters, it’s constantly oblivious to its own madness,” she wrote.

Brimming with new talent – Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’), Rachel Sennott (‘Shiva Baby’) and Chase Sui Wonders (‘Generation’) are among the glitzy cast – this could be a scathing satire. Instead, “Bodies Bodies Bodies” is so focused on projecting cool kid apathy that it serves a whole lot of nothing.”

DailyMail.com has reached out to Stenberg’s representative for comment.

Amandla Stenberg can be seen on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, and is recognized for her outspoken views, particularly regarding her activism for LGBT youth

Wilson, pictured in 2021 with one of her reviews, says she’s always been a big fan of the actress. She responded to Stenberg: ‘hey, amandla! generally a big fan of your work but this is definitely something. best of luck in your career and life. good evening’

Stenberg is known for her outspoken opinion, especially regarding her activism for LGBT youth.

In 2015 she made her musical debut as part of the folk rock duo Honeywater. Her single ‘Let My Baby Stay’ was featured in the film Everything, Everything (2018).

Stenberg made her acting debut with the film Colombiana (2011), and broke through with Rue in the film The Hunger Games (2012).

She had the recurring role of Macey Irving on the series Sleepy Hollow (2013-2014), voiced Bia in Rio 2 (2014), and starred as Halle Foster in the sitcom Mr. Robinson (2015). She has garnered praise for her portrayals of Maddy Whittier in Everything, Everything (2017) and Starr Carter in the film The Hate U Give (2018).

Stenberg also starred as Ruby in The Darkest Minds (2018), Leyna in Where Hands Touch (2018), Julie in the Netflix miniseries The Eddy (2020), and Alana Beck in Dear Evan Hansen (2021).