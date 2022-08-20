Actor Matt Smith spotted in an oversized shirt that perfectly matches his Irish terrier’s fur

<!–

It was an unlikely case of color coordination when Matt Smith stepped out with his dog.

The former Doctor Who star wore an oversized shirt that matched the Irish terrier’s caramel-colored coat.

Smith, 39, took advantage of the heat wave when he dined outside with friends at an Italian restaurant in central London last week.

He appeared to be in an affectionate mood, greeting a friend with an air kiss and later hugging his beautiful brunette companion.

Smith was amazed at the number of sex scenes he had to appear in for his new role in House Of The Dragon, a prequel to mega-hit Game Of Thrones.

The actor, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, told Rolling Stone magazine: “You can find yourself asking yourself, ‘Do we need another sex scene?'”

