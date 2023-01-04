Actor-director Frank Galati dies; won 2 Tony awards for ‘Grapes of Wrath’

By Mark Kennedy | Associated Press

NEW YORK — Frank Galati, an actor, director, teacher and adapter who was a pivotal figure in Chicago’s theater community and a two-time Tony Award winner, has passed away Monday, according to Steppenwolf Theater. He turned 79.

Galati won the 1990 twin Tonys – Best Play and Best Director – for his adaptation and staging of Steppenwolf’s production of John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath,” starring Gary Sinise as Tom Joad. He was also nominated for directing the acclaimed 1998 musical ‘Ragtime’.

“Every actor will know what I mean when I say Frank has been waiting for me. He waited for me. He cast you and then he trusted you. Sometimes he knew me as an actor better than I knew myself,” says Steppenwolf member Molly Regan.

His screenwriting credits include “The Accidental Tourist,” for which he was an Oscar nominee. He was also credited with writing the teleplay of Arthur Miller’s play “The American Clock” in 1993.

He had highs and lows on Broadway, including seeing his production of “The Pirate Queen” shipwrecked by blistering reviews, becoming one of Broadway’s most expensive flops in 2007 and being fired in 2001 from directing “Seussical.”

Galati became a member of the Steppenwolf Theater ensemble in 1985 and assistant director of the Goodman Theater a year later. He remained in that position until 2008. He was also an Artistic Associate at Asolo Repertory Theater in Sarasota, Florida.

In a joint statement, Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis, co-artistic directors of Steppenwolf, paid tribute to Galati: “During the years, Frank had a profound influence on Steppenwolf, and on all of us. To some, he was a teacher, mentor, director, adaptor, writer, co-actor and visionary. Regardless of the relationship, Frank always made others feel cared for, valued and inspired in his always generous, joyful and compassionate presence.

His productions at the Goodman include ‘The Visit’, ‘She Always Said Pablo’, ‘The Winter’s Tale’, ‘The Good Person of Setzuan’ and ‘Cry the Beloved Country’. Most recently, he directed Asolo Repertory Theater’s 2022 world premiere musical “Knoxville”, written by the “Ragtime” team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Galati’s long career has also included directing at the Metropolitan Opera and the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and has taught performance studies at Northwestern University for nearly 40 years.

“He seems to have five productions at once, big ones, always juggling, always busy, always excited to do them all,” Sinise told the Los Angeles Times in 2007. “I’ve asked him several times how he does it, and he says he doesn’t know.”

Galati won several Joseph Jefferson Awards for outstanding achievement in Chicago theater, as well as two stage directors and choreographers foundation directing awards, a League of Chicago Theaters Artistic Leadership Award, and an NAACP Theater Award.

“You won’t find any of us lucky enough to work with him who hasn’t been changed by him. He made us all better and there will never be anyone like him again,” said Steppenwolf member and Broadway director Anna D. Shapiro.

He is survived by his husband, Peter Amster, also a theater director.