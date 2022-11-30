Activist who accused Nicola Sturgeon of ‘allowing pedophiles and rapists to identify themselves’

JK Rowling sends a case of champagne to a feminist activist who has been harassing Nicola Sturgeon about her controversial plans to change gender laws.

Alexandra Darroch yesterday interrupted the Prime Minister during a speech about ending male violence against women in Edinburgh, accusing the SNP leader of ‘allowing paedophiles, sex offenders and rapists to identify themselves in Scotland’.

Her outburst won the admiration of JK Rowling – a fierce critic of Ms Surgeon’s proposals to allow Scots to determine their legal gender – who vowed to send the activist “a crate of her favorite drink”.

And Ms. Darroch revealed today that the Harry Potter author is keeping her promise, having promised to give her a ‘case of champagne’ or a box of ‘really nice wines’.

This is when Nicola Sturgeon is harassed by Alexandra Darroch as she gave a speech at a charity event promoting the end of male violence against women

The women’s rights charity worker told the Telegraph Ms. Sturgeon’s radical plans were similar to fascism and warned that the legislation endangers single sex spaces.

“It has all the hallmarks, even with the language, the forced speech, the suppression of speech, the punishment of women and the police showing up at women’s homes,” she said.

The gender recognition reform bill aims to remove the requirement for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria when applying for a gender recognition certificate.

It will also reduce the length of time an applicant must live in their acquired gender from two years to three months, with an additional three-month cooling-off period.

Ms Sturgeon, who defended the bill earlier this week, told Holyrood that violent men are ‘not required’ to legally change gender to access women-only spaces.

In its final phase, expected to come into effect by Christmas, it aims to simplify the process by which a transgender person can change gender through “self-identification,” and lower the age limit for gender reform from 18 to 16.

Ms Darroch was filmed last night harassing the Prime Minister at the Zero Tolerance event in the Scottish capital, shouting: ‘Shame on you.

“You’ve fueled this culture in Scotland that basically tells women they’re bigoted because they stand up for women’s rights. I see you, and thousands of women in Scotland see you.

“And those of you sitting here are complicit and shut up when women have actually been raped by men who identified themselves as women.

“That has nothing to do with trans rights, I support trans rights and have been doing so for three decades now and I will continue to do so.”

The Prime Minister’s plans were met with considerable opposition, not least from Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who was a fierce critic and even wore a T-shirt that read ‘Nicola Sturgeon, Destroyer of Women’s Rights’.

Ms Sturgeon apologized to those in attendance after the outburst but insisted she did not want to silence criticism.

She added: “It is not my intention to limit anyone’s freedom of expression. It’s important that voices are heard.’

This is despite a note being sent to guests ahead of the event, urging them not to mention the controversial gender reform plans, which critics say will hurt women.

It read: ‘We want to create a safe and supportive environment for all our guests and so we asked all participants to support us in this by refraining from discussions about the definition of a woman and segregated gender spaces in relation to the law on gender recognition. .’

JK Rowling, a fierce critic of the Prime Minister, reacted to the images on Twitter and even donned a ‘Nicola Sturgeon, Destroyer of Women’s Rights’ t-shirt, greeted the activist and offered to buy her drinks.

She wrote, “Scenes. Despite all the careful precautions, the Prime Minister has inadvertently been exposed to some freedom of expression. Heads will certainly roll.

“(If no one has sent that heckler a case of whatever her favorite drink is yet, please send me her details).”

Ms Darroch said the writer had kept her promise, adding: ‘I have some presents coming my way from JK Rowling. We haven’t really spoken in person, but one day we might, because I think there will be more feminist events and we won’t stop talking.

“If she sends that champagne, I’ll give those bottles to the feminists, so if that’s the case, great. I really hope she didn’t send me hot chocolate, because I can always buy it.’

The Zero Tolerance event at Dovecot Studios was described as “for those who are committed to ending men’s violence against women and girls, but in particular senior executives in government and national public bodies, elected representatives, officials of local authorities, officials and senior managers. and policy officers working in the third sector’.