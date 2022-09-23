Active shooter is reported at Princeton High School in Cincinnati

<!–

Police in Cincinnati respond to an active gunman at Princeton High School – with multiple police units on the scene.

The Sharonville Police Department confirmed it had responded to reports of a gunman, but could not provide more information. The secondary school has about 1,600 students.

The Cincinnati Police Department has dispatched a SWAT team to the school.

