Active shooter is reported at Princeton High School in Cincinnati

US
By Jacky

BREAKING NEWS: An active gunman has been reported at Princeton High School in Cincinnati

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 15:41, September 23, 2022 | Updated: 15:47, September 23, 2022

Police in Cincinnati respond to an active gunman at Princeton High School – with multiple police units on the scene.

The Sharonville Police Department confirmed it had responded to reports of a gunman, but could not provide more information. The secondary school has about 1,600 students.

The Cincinnati Police Department has dispatched a SWAT team to the school.

Cincinnati police respond to active gunman at Princeton High School – with multiple police units arriving on the scene

More to follow…

