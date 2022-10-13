ACT test scores drop to their lowest point in 30 YEARS after pandemic lockdown measures stunt kids

The average was 19.8 out of 36, and students didn’t hit the benchmarks at a faster rate

ACT scores across the country fell to their lowest point as distance learning takes its toll from pandemic lockdowns

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

ACT university entrance test scores have reached their lowest point in more than 30 years – the latest proof of the sheer magnitude of the learning disruption during the pandemic lockdowns.

The class’s 2022 average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36 when the results were released on Wednesday, marking the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20.

An increasing number of high school students failed to meet the ACT subject benchmarks.

The test scores show that 42% of ACT-tested graduates in the class of 2022 did not meet any of the subject benchmarks in English, reading, science and math.

ACT test scores made public in a report on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, reveal decline in readiness for college-level courses

“The magnitude of the declines this year is particularly alarming,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin

Victor Gomez, III of high school is surrounded by plexiglass in his psychology class – some schools have taken extreme measures to ensure that children are protected

In comparison, 38% of the test takers in 2021 did not meet any of the benchmarks. Benchmarks are set up to measure how well students will do in university courses.

Test scores are now optional for freshman admission at many institutions with some, such as the University of California system, which even opts for a test-blind policy, where scores are not considered even when submitted.

“Academic preparedness is where we see the decline,” said Rose Babington, senior director for state partnerships for the ACT.

“Every time we see ACT test scores, we’re talking about skills and standards, and students’ predictions to be successful and to know the really important information to succeed and persevere during their first year of college courses. ‘

42% of ACT-tested graduates in the class of 2022 did not meet any of the subject benchmarks for English, reading, science and math.

The number of students taking the ACT has fallen by 30% since 2018 as graduates increasingly drop out of college and some universities no longer require admission tests

ACT scores have been declining steadily in recent years. Still, “the magnitude of the declines this year is particularly alarming,” ACT chief Janet Godwin said in a statement.

“We’re seeing a rapidly growing number of seniors dropping out of high school without meeting college readiness criteria in any of the subjects we measure,” she added.

The results provide a lens for systemic inequalities in education, which were in effect well before the pandemic temporarily waived testing requirements for schools and colleges.

For example, students who didn’t have access to a rigorous high school curriculum suffered more setbacks during pandemic disruptions, Babington said.

Those students come from rural areas, come from low-income families and are often students of color.

The number of students taking the ACT has fallen by 30% since 2018, as graduates increasingly drop out of college.

Participation fell by 37% among black students, with 154,000 taking the test this year.

Standardized tests such as the ACT have faced growing concerns that they are unfair to minority and low-income students, as students with access to expensive exam prep or advanced courses often perform better.

Babington defended the test as a measure of college readiness. “In recent years, we have shown more than ever the importance of having high-quality data to help inform how we support students,” said Babington.