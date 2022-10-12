ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide

New students from Bear River High School, in Grass Valley, California, will gather on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 to review their school schedules for the 2022-2023 school. ACT test scores published in a report on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, reveal a decline in college-level course preparation. Credit: Elias Funez/The Union via AP, File



ACT college admissions scores by this year’s high school graduates hit their lowest point in more than 30 years — the latest evidence of the magnitude of the learning disruption during the pandemic.

The 2022 class’s mean ACT score was 19.8 out of 36, marking the first time since 1991 that the mean score was below 20. In addition, an increasing number of high school students failed to meet any of the subject benchmarks that have been established. by the ACT – showing that preparation for college-level courses is declining.

The test scores, made public in a report On Wednesday, 42% of ACT-tested graduates in the class of 2022 showed none of the subject benchmarks in English, reading, science and math, which are indicators of how well students are expected to perform in corresponding college courses.

In comparison, 38% of the test takers in 2021 did not meet any of the benchmarks.

“Academic preparedness is where we see the decline,” said Rose Babington, senior director for state partnerships for the ACT. “Every time we see ACT test scores, we’re talking about skills and standards, and students’ prediction to be successful and to know the really important information to succeed and persevere during their first year of college courses. “

ACT scores have been declining steadily in recent years. Still, “the magnitude of the declines this year is particularly alarming,” ACT chief Janet Godwin said in a statement. “We’re seeing a rapidly growing number of seniors drop out of high school without meeting college readiness criteria in any of the subjects we measure.”

The results provide a lens for systemic inequalities in education, which were in effect well before the pandemic temporarily waived testing requirements for schools and colleges. For example, students who didn’t have access to a rigorous high school curriculum suffered more setbacks during pandemic disruptions, Babington said. Those students come from rural areas, come from low-income families and are often students of color.

The number of students taking the ACT has fallen by 30% since 2018, as graduates increasingly drop out of college and some universities no longer require admission tests. But enrollment dropped 37% among black students, with 154,000 taking the test this year.

Standardized tests such as the ACT have faced growing concerns that they are unfair to minority and low-income students, as students with access to expensive exam prep or advanced courses often perform better.

Babington defended the test as a measure of college readiness. “In recent years, we have shown more than ever the importance of having high-quality data to help inform how we support students,” said Babington.

Test scores are now optional for freshman admission at many institutions. Some colleges, such as the University of California system, even opt for a test-blind policy, where scores are not considered even when submitted.

But many students still take the tests, hoping to get a head start on admission by submitting their scores. Tyrone Jordan, a freshman at test-optional Arizona State University, said he took the ACT and the SAT to get ahead of other students and help him receive college scholarships.

Jordan, who wants to pursue mechanical engineering, said he thinks his tight schedule at Tempe Preparatory Academy prepared him for college, and the standardized tests helped him and his family financially.

“All the test did for me was give me extra money,” Jordan said.

Although Jordan always intended to take the test, many students struggle with access or choose not to take the test because their university no longer requires it. Everyone is tested in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Tennessee and Wyoming.

