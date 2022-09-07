Acrobat slipped and crashed down to the stage as singer continued show at a restaurant in Mexico

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An acrobat slipped from her partner’s hands and crashed onto the stage of a Mexican restaurant as a singer continued her rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Footage filmed by a guest showed the duo performing a routine during a show at the Don Comalón restaurant in Comala, Colima, last Thursday.

The aerial photographer, identified as Angy, is pulled from the stage while her partner, Estefano, hangs above the sky by a rope.

Angy wrapped her legs around Estefano’s arms outstretched as the singer sang Houston’s hit from the movie “The Bodyguard.”

La bailarina acróbata que cayó ayer and Don Comalón afirma que está bien. “Espero que entiendan que los accidents suceden, todo está bien, seguimos de pie”, dijo en la parte final del show. pic.twitter.com/LN2I57IwLM — Oscar Adrian Luna (@OscarAdrianL) September 2, 2022

An aerialist named Angy (left) is seen onstage at a restaurant in Colima, Mexico, as the singer (right) continues her rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Angy sat on the shoulders of her dance partner Estefano and told the dining audience that she was doing well despite the terrifying fall she suffered during a show

She then posed holding her left leg with her left arm while Estefano held her right leg.

They tried to make a second move as they slowly turned around and Angy’s legs were wrapped around Estefano’s right arm as he seemed to lose control.

Angy dropped to the stage and landed on her back as Estefano frantically motioned for her to be lowered to the floor.

Estefano is lowered onto the stage as Angy lies on the floor as singer Whitney Houston continues to sing “I Will Always Love You” at a restaurant in Mexico

The singer never stopped her performance while Angy was on stage

Estefano and a playwright check Angy after the dancer fell during an aerial exercise at a restaurant in Mexico on Thursday

Rather than stop the performance, the singer and band continued their set while Estefano and a man behind the stage checked Angy’s well-being.

There was some outrage over the viral video, with one commenter writing: “”No man!!!, why didn’t they stop? They should have helped her immediately.”

Fortunately, Angy didn’t seem too badly hurt from the scary fall when she addressed the eating crows as she sat on Estefano’s shoulders at the end of the show.

“I hope you understand that accidents happen, but it’s all right, we’re still standing,” she said.