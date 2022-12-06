Achraf Hakimi hits Jaylen Waddle’s touchdown celebration after Morocco win over Spain at World Cup

<!–

Morocco World Cup star Achraf Hakimi celebrated his decisive penalty kick against Spain on Tuesday by mimicking Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s signature celebration.

The 24-year-old forward stepped up to take arguably the most important penalty in Moroccan football history after the Atlas Lions became the first Arab team to reach the last eight of the World Cup.

He was composed from 12 yards out before running for the ball and tapping it daringly over Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon. The PSG right-back then turned to the cameras and made his best penguin impression by mimicking Waddle’s iconic dance – which he created as a play to his credit – before his teammates came storming in to celebrate the upset.

The moment of madness marked the first time an African nation had reached the quarter-finals of a World Cup since Ghana in 2010. It will also remind football fans of Pirlo’s Panenka about England goalkeeper Joe Hart at Euro 2012.

Achraf Hakimi hit ‘The Waddle’ after scoring a penalty that sent Morocco to the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday

Hakimi replicated Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s touchdown celebration

Hakimi was Morocco’s designated fifth or deciding penalty taker and his penalty came after goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who plays for Sevilla in Spain, made an impressive pair of saves to negate Pablo Sarabia and Sergio Busquets.

France’s star striker – and one of Hakimi’s close friends at PSG – Kylian Mbappé – confirmed that Hakimi did indeed pay tribute to Waddle, tweeting a penguin emoji after Tuesday’s match concluded.

“ACHRAF HAKIMI,” the 24-year-old wrote while also sharing a crown and handmade heart emoji.

In France’s final group stage match against Tunisia, 31-year-old striker Antoine Griezmann replicated Waddle’s penguin dance in the closing seconds of the match to make the score 1–1. However, his equalizer was ruled out by VAR for offside.

France’s Antoine Griezmann also did ‘The Waddle’ vs, Tunisia, but his goal was disallowed

French striker Kylian Mbappe hit Steph Curry’s three-point shot against Poland

The France national soccer team is known as a great admirer of American sports, especially the NBA, due to influences from former and current French NBA players, including Tony Parker, Rudy Gobert, and Boris Diaw.

PSG’s close ties to Nike’s Jordan brand, owned by the Chicago Bulls legend himself – Michael Jordan – is another fact.

On Sunday, Mbappe scored a second-half brace to put Poland to the sword and send France through to the quarter-finals, where England await.

After celebrating his second stoppage-time goal, Mbappé recreated the celebration of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who has a tendency to give out three fingers one at a time after scoring a crucial three-pointer or getting one-and- -a. after drilling a bucket.

Meanwhile, Morocco will meet Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals. The North African side is the only team from outside Europe or South America to have made it to the last eight in Qatar.