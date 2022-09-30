Achieving stable K-storage performance of carbon sphere-confined antimony via electrolyte regulation

Journal of Energy Chemistry” width=”800″ height=”450″/> The internal microstructure of Sb@CS with uniform distribution of C and Sb shows completely different properties in two typical electrolytes, but the electrochemical performance can maintain stability after electrolyte exchange. Credit: Journal of Energy Chemistry



Potassium ion batteries (PIBs) are considered one of the most promising alternatives to lithium ion batteries (LIBs) due to their competitive energy density with significantly low production costs. Moreover, alloy-type materials are expected to be the high-performance anode of PIBs due to their intrinsic chemical stability and high theoretical specific capacitance. Unfortunately, severe incompatibility between the active alloy materials and electrolytes, especially for the formation of unstable solid-electrolyte interface (SEI) films, often leads to insufficient life.

Herein, the mechanism of formation of SEI films in the carbon sphere-entrapped Sb anode (Sb@CS) K-storage systems was investigated in commercially available electrolytes. Physical characterizations and theoretical calculations showed that the solvents in the diluted 0.8 M KPF . electrolyte 6 /EC + DEC were excessively decomposed at the interface to generate unstable SEI and thus result in inferior K storage stability.

On the contrary, a salt concentrated electrolyte (3 M KFSI/DME) can generate inorganic dominated stable SEI due to the preferential decomposition of anions. These findings are of great importance for revealing the interfacial reaction between electrodes and electrolytes and for improving the stability of Sb-based anode materials for PIBs.

Recently, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics and others published a manuscript entitled “Achieving stable K-storage performance of carbon sphere-confined Sb via electrolyte regulation” in the Journal of Energy Chemistry.

Herein, Sb@CS (Sb trapped by carbon sphere) was produced by a hydrothermal method as the anode material of PIBs. Furthermore, the K-storage activity of this material in two typical electrolytes was systematically investigated.

Electrochemical tests combined with DFT calculations proved that the unstable SEI film formed during the initial discharge profile was the intrinsic reason for the battery performance degradation. The dynamic change of the SEI film was also proved by electrolyte exchange experiments. This study provides a new strategy for making a stable and ultra-thin artificial SEI film on Sb-based K storage anodes for PIBs.

Ningning Chen et al, Achieving stable K-storage performance of carbon sphere-bounded Sb via electrolyte regulation, Journal of Energy Chemistry (2022). Ningning Chen et al, Achieving stable K-storage performance of carbon sphere-bounded Sb via electrolyte regulation,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.jechem.2022.09.006

