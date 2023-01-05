ACE NY Announces Legislative Priorities for 2023

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The New York Clean Energy Alliance (ACE NY)a coalition that promotes clean energy and a healthy environment legislative priorities for 2023. The coalition’s key areas of focus are renewable energy, clean transportation, and energy efficiency in New York State by 2023.

ACE NY is a leading voice for New York’s clean energy industry in support of legislation for a healthier environment. Anne Reynolds, Executive Director of ACE NY says, “Last month, New York approved the Scoping plan for climate action that creates a framework to achieve the ambitious but necessary goals of net zero emissions by 2050,” New York State and have made them our legislative priorities for 2023.”

Some highlights of the legislative agenda for 2023 ACE NY

Overcome obstacles for renewable energy in construction

Codify state operations that become 100% renewable

Exempt energy storage from sales tax

Preserve tier 2 renewables

Support clean transportation

Promote better buildings

Opposition to new restrictions on renewables

ACE NY explains that of the 123 sustainable projects contracted since 2017, 17 are operational and 18 were under construction by 2022. Transmission restrictions, interconnection delays, supply chain interruptions, permit roadblocks and lengthy tax negotiations are some of the hurdles to the obtaining renewable energy projects through to construction. Reynolds adds, “By 2023, we must match and increase the number of start-up constructions for wind and solar projects,” “New York’s climate targets should now become construction targets for renewable energy projects, for building retrofits, and for charging electric cars. Our legislative priorities for 2023 are all geared towards this goal.”