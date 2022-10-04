Accused 'woodchipper murderer' Gregory Lee Roser told Brisbane court alleged victim was 'reckless'

<!–

The image of Bruce Saunders’ leg in a chipper kept Gregory Lee Roser awake at night, a court has heard.

Roser, 63, told police he ‘felt responsible’ after Mr Saunders died while working on a property north of Brisbane in November 2017.

The Crown alleges that Roser’s girlfriend Sharon Graham asked him and another lover Peter Koenig to kill her ex-partner Mr. Saunders and make it look like an accident in an attempt to claim his $750,000 life insurance policy.

In video of a January 2018 police interview, Roser tells officers he couldn’t get the image out of his head after the ‘accident’ (pictured, Roser with Sharon Graham)

Police footage has been shown to a jury in the Brisbane Supreme Court by Mr. Saunders’ leg sticking out of the chipper on the Goomboorian property near Gympie after clearing trees with Roser and Koenig.

In video of a January 2018 police interview shown Tuesday, Roser tells officers he couldn’t get the image out of his head after the ‘accident’.

“All I could see, I see them all the time, is just these legs sticking out of the machine – it keeps coming back to me,” he said.

‘I’ve had a lot of bad nights because of it. I keep seeing him in the back of the bloody machine.

The Crown alleges Roser’s girlfriend Sharon Graham (pictured left) asked him and another lover Peter Koenig to kill her ex-partner Bruce Saunders (pictured, right) and make it look like an accident in an attempt to claim his life insurance of $750,000

‘I wake up in the middle of the night and I can’t go back to sleep.’

Roser tells Detective Constable Christopher Duhig that he tried to save Mr Saunders when he saw his friend in the machine.

Roser said he grabbed Mr Saunders by the ankles but the body would not move.

“I actually thought he had just walked in … so I grabbed him to try and pull him and he wouldn’t come,” he said.

‘It was like he was locked in.’

After shouting for help, Koenig shut down the machine while Roser still held on to Mr Saunders’ ankles, the court heard.

Roser told police Mr Saunders (pictured) had been reckless with the machine and at one point was banned from using it

Asked by Det Sgt Duhig if he thought Mr Saunders was dead at the time, Roser says: ‘No I don’t think so, that’s why we called the ambulance … it was really awful’.

Roser said he had experience with chippers and became physically ill afterwards because he felt responsible.

“I was really upset because that never happened to me,” he told police.

‘I have a lot to do with these machines, I felt responsible.’

That Sgt Duhig asked: ‘In what way?’

“Just that he (Mr Saunders) wouldn’t listen,” Roser replied.

Roser told police Mr Saunders had been reckless around the machine and at one point was banned from using it.

He said Mr Saunders was constantly on his mobile phone around the machine and was once seen using his feet to feed branches into it.

Roser said Mr Saunders had also previously been hit in the head by a falling branch, leaving him dazed and bleeding, but he refused medical treatment.

‘I said ‘mate, you’re not doing it right, you’re going to get hurt … you don’t know this machine is so dangerous’,’ he said.

“He (Mr Saunders) was like ‘I’m right, I know what I’m doing’. He was really pigheaded.’

An ambulance was not called until Roser and Koenig went up to the property’s house and told the owner about Mr Saunders.

Roser has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The trial before Judge Martin Burns continues.