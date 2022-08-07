Accused public masturbator is HANDCUFFED in NT court: Jason Paul McCracken

An alleged public masturbator has appeared in court in handcuffs for fear of exposing himself in court.

Jason Paul McCracken, 39, was facing the local Darwin court on Thursday, charged with indecent behavior and failing to comply with reporting conditions, according to the NT News.

McCracken, who has an alleged history of masturbating in public, appeared via video link from the prison with restrictions.

An alleged serial masturbator appeared in handcuffs on a video link at the Darwin Local Court on Thursday (pictured)

It prompted chief judge Elizabeth Morris to ask his defense team why he was handcuffed.

She wondered if it was because there were concerns that he would “do (in court) what he was accused of.”

Defense attorney Erin Morton confirmed the chief justice’s suspicions, though McCracken was not a “proven” risk.

Ms Morton said she had no objection to McCracken’s restrictions on his appearance in court when she was told he had to be handcuffed.

McCracken was charged in court with allegedly masturbating in public in Darwin’s Smith St Mall on Saturday, July 2.

Ms Morton explained that her client was “quite unwell”, cognitively impaired, delusional and homeless with no support system.

Jason Paul McCracken was charged with indecent behavior for an incident at Darwin’s Smith St Mall on Saturday 2nd July (stock image)

McCracken also has a brain injury and was not carrying an appointed guardian at the time of the alleged crime, despite being under public custody until 2024.

Ms. Morton said his guardian may no longer work “for that organization.”

She added that her defense team would apply to the NDIS for further support from McCracken and inquire about a medical assessment.

Mrs. Morton asked for bail for her client, which was accepted.

McCracken will face Darwin Local Court again on August 25.