Accused killer Ashley Gaddie was chatting to multiple women simultaneously while living with his mum

Accused dating app killer Ashley Gaddie was chatting up several women at once in the weeks before he allegedly killed one of his dates — even taking one to the house he shared with his mother to watch Grey’s Anatomy.

Gaddie, 33, was arrested and charged on Wednesday in the alleged murder of teacher and football administrator Danielle Finlay-Jones, 31, who was found dead at a friend’s house in Cranebrook, western Sydney, on Sunday afternoon.

Police will allege that the trafficker met Ms Finlay-Jones at a pub in Marsden Park on Saturday night to meet her friends before the pair returned to her friends’ house.

It is alleged that Gaddie killed Mrs. Finlay-Jones sometime in the following eight hours and then fled the residence through a bedroom window.

Her body was found by friends around 2:30 p.m. after suffering horrific head injuries.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Gaddie had been living in a small two-bedroom apartment in Five Dock with his mother for the past two months after moving out of a share house in Ryde in October.

Alleged murderer Ashley Gaddie lived with his mother while chatting with multiple women online. Pictured is his Tinder profile

After Gaddie moved into his mother’s inner-west unit for a long time, he began chatting online with at least two women – Ms Finlay-Jones and former flame Karla Tauro, 28 – at the same time.

Gaddie hooked up with Ms Tauro via Tinder in late November, sparking a brief whirlwind romance that only ended two days before Ms Finlay-Jones’s death.

While that relationship was going on, Gaddie was still using dating apps and struck up a conversation with Ms Finlay-Jones in early December.

During their time together, Gaddie brought Mrs. Tauro to his house where she met his mother.

Mrs. Tauro said Gaddie’s mother was a lovely woman and would probably be devastated by the turn of events.

“She was a really nice person,” she told Daily Mail Australia, “so I imagine she would take this pretty badly.”

In the midst of their three-week romance, the couple spent four consecutive nights together in the unit. They usually stayed in to “kiss and cuddle” and watch the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy on the couch.

Gaddie broke up with Ms Tauro on Saturday – the same day he met Ms Finlay-Jones at the Marsden Brewhouse.

Karla Tauro (pictured) has spoken out about her brief romance with Gaddie after the pair hooked up on a dating app in November

Gaddie started talking to Dannielle Finlay-Jones (pictured) in early December, while seeing Ms. Tauro

The pair last connected on Sunday when he was reportedly on the run following the death of Ms Finlay-Jones.

It remains unclear whether Gaddie somehow met Ms. Finlay-Jones prior to their Saturday night date or whether she had also visited his apartment.

Neighbors told Daily Mail Australia that Gaddie and his mother were quiet and rarely saw them near the unit complex.

One of them said they had seen him in the elevator a few times in the past two weeks and that they had left his dirty boots in the hallway in the afternoon when he came home from work.

The revelations come as Gaddie made his first court appearance on Wednesday since he was arrested around midnight on a bluff near Fletcher Lookout, in the Blue Mountains.

Police rescuers, detectives, riot police and a team of specialist negotiators spent 12 hours on Tuesday in the national park trying to get Gaddie back to safety.

Ashley Gaddie was reportedly on the run for 48 hours before police cornered him on a cliff in the Blue Mountains on Tuesday afternoon in a standoff that lasted 12 hours

On Tuesday night, response teams swarmed into an area in the Blue Mountains with specially trained police negotiators talking to the alleged fugitive who was perched on top of a dangerous cliff near Fletcher’s Lookout.

Pictured: Police tape surrounded the Borrowdale Way, Cranebrook, friends of Mrs Finlay-Jones on Monday

Once in custody, he was taken to Katoomba Police Station where he was later charged.

In Penrith local court, Gaddie launched a legal battle on Wednesday to prevent DNA evidence from being used against him in the case.

His lawyer Joseph Ormaechea opposed permission for the DNA swab to be taken by forensic experts at the police station.

The public prosecutor warned of the need to take the smear because of the ‘transient’ nature of the DNA.

Gaddie has not appeared in person or via video link and has not applied for bail.

He was remanded in custody until March 3 and a decision on the admissibility of the DNA smear was also postponed until that date.

Read the texts Tradie sent his ex-lover just hours before he allegedly killed his online date — and the chilling pick-up line he’s using on Tinder… since he’s CHARGED of murder

A woman shared the Tinder messages she exchanged with her ex-lover hours before he allegedly killed a schoolteacher he met on a dating app.

Ashley Gaddie, 33, is charged with the murder of Dannielle Finlay-Jones, 31, on Sunday at a house in Cranebrook in western Sydney after introducing him to her friends in a pub the night before.

As police launched an investigation into the death of Ms Finlay-Jones, Karla Tauro, 28, was outside Gaddie’s Five Dock apartment 30 miles away in inner-west Sydney to collect her belongings, having ended their whirlwind romance two days earlier. had ended.

Ms Tauro described the brief relationship she had with Gaddie after meeting via Tinder in late November.

The 28-year-old told Daily Mail Australia that Gaddie made the first move, starting their conversation with, “Hi Karla, you’re damn gorgeous.”

When she told him she had Italian, English and New Zealand ancestry, he replied with “Marry me lol.”

Ms. Tauro said she was attracted to men with tattoos and muscular physiques.

Ms. Tauro said the romance moved so fast that Gaddie cleared several drawers for her after she spent four consecutive nights at his house (pictured is a mock-up of their text exchange)

Karla and Gaddie’s last text exchange that ended when he told her she could collect her belongings

“He had the tattoos, he had the body, and he had the blue eyes,” she said.

But the relationship fizzled out and Ms. Tauro thinks she may have been one of the last people to speak to Gaddie before he reportedly went on the run.

“I’ve had a rollercoaster of emotions and great anxiety over the past few days since I last spoke to the suspect,” she said.

She shared text messages showing off the broken relationship — with Gaddie texting her saying, “I’m not going to beg you to stay” at 7:47 p.m. on Saturday.

She asked when she could collect her belongings from his house and wrote, “Probably for the better. Because I don’t think you want this anymore.’

Gaddie did not answer until Sunday – the following day – when he allegedly escaped through the window of Mrs Finlay-Jones’s friends’ house and fled to the Blue Mountains.

After a homicide detective spoke with her, Mrs. Tauro told her mother about the ordeal.

“When I told her that a warrant had been issued for his arrest for murder, she said ‘you have a guardian angel somewhere, you have several angels,'” she recalls.

“I have three relatives who have just died, and one of my best friends. Those four angels saved me, but unfortunately replaced me with someone else.’

On Sunday afternoon, Ms. Tauro texted Gaddie to say she was on her way and back outside his Five Dock unit when he failed to answer the door.

She assumed he had probably been out the night before and still asleep.