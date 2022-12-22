Accused drug lord Tse Chi Lop: ‘Asia’s El Chapo’, arrives at court in in military-grade truck

<!–

Police are taking no chances in extraditing the alleged global meth lord to Melbourne, escorting him between court and prison in a military-grade vehicle that looks like something straight out of a Mad Max movie.

Canadian man Tse Chi Lop, charged after a decade-long investigation into the organized crime syndicate known as The Company, is credited with one of the most significant arrests in Australian Federal Police history.

Facing Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday, the 59-year-old arrived in the heavily armored $930,000 Mack coach the Victorian government built to transport its most dangerous prisoners.

The Volvo-designed vehicle took five years to customize and is equipped with ballistic armour, internal cells, touchscreen technology that controls a high-tech locking mechanism and CCTV cameras.

Police allege that between March 2012 and March 2013, Tse Chi Lop was part of a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine or derivatives of the drug, totaling 20 kg.

He did not apply for bail and was escorted from court to prison in an armored police vehicle.

The maximum sentence for conspiracy to traffic commercial amounts of controlled drugs is life in prison.

The drugs have a street value of up to $4.4 million and were broken up into individual amounts, police say.

The investigation involved both the transnational offshore disruption task force Operation Gain and the international network.

Tse was arrested at Schiphol Airport on January 22 last year by Dutch agents after the AFP requested a ‘red notice’ from Interpol for his provisional detention.

He was extradited from the Netherlands to Australia on Thursday.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Krissy Barrett described the arrest as “extremely important” not only for the police force but also for the Australian community.

“It would be one of the most significant arrests in police history,” she told reporters.

The AFP also charged in June this year a Chinese-British dual national, 66-year-old Chung Chak Lee, with conspiracy to deal commercial quantities of drugs.

The 66-year-old is alleged to be Tse’s co-perpetrator and the pair conspired with young Australian members to transport drugs between Sydney and Melbourne.

Eight others have been arrested over the case, but Ms Barrett said it would be ‘foolish’ to think the whole operation had been shut down.

She said Tse’s arrest was particularly important because alleged senior members of syndicates were typically “hands-off” in their business dealings.

It is alleged that the syndicate paid for the drugs by posing as an Australian casino and illegally using its name in a bank account.

“These transnational organized crime syndicates use multiple methods to launder their money,” said Ms Barrett.

“It’s a big part of their business model. It’s not just about getting the drugs into the country, it’s then about recycling the proceeds from those drugs so they can reinvest in future ventures.”