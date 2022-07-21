Accountant reveals the best scratch-off ticket in each state

A professional accountant who left the world of high finance to analyze lottery odds for a living has revealed his current ranking of the scratch cards with the most favorable odds in each state.

Lotto Edge founder Jared James, 44, shared the data exclusively with DailyMail.com this week, naming the instant games with the best odds in each state, as well as the top five nationwide.

James, a certified public accountant living near Charlotte, founded the lottery analysis company in 2019 after a career as a financial advisor at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Wells Fargo.

“Everything we do is all mathematical, there is no magic box,” he explained in an interview on Wednesday. “You still have to be lucky enough to find the right ticket in the right store.”

James said his site does “thousands of calculations” to rank the best scratchers as new sales and redemption data comes out, explaining “the odds actually change every day — that’s something people are surprised to hear.”

Of the country’s five tickets with the best overall odds of winning a prize, three games from Iowa made the difference.

A $20 game from Kansas, Extreme Crossword, had the best overall odds in the nation, according to James.

James gave his advice to scratch-off players, saying: ‘The most important thing is to have a budget in mind. Don’t overload yourself.’

“Once you know how much you’re willing to spend, decide what you’re trying to gain,” he continued. “If you’re looking for a prize of $5,000, or $10,000, or $1 million, that’s a completely different set of games.”

“Of the 70 games I’ll tell you which one has the best odds, but if you want the million dollar prize, that’s another question.”

James said his interest in the lottery started with his stepfather, who used to scribble “religious” when he was growing up.

“For vacations, all he wanted was scratches,” James recalled. “I realized there must be more to it if we could just tell people… what the odds were behind these scratches.”

Launching his Lotto Edge service three years ago, which offers premium insights at a subscription price, James said he had always dreamed of running his own business.

He says the service saw a major spike in interest in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were stuck at home in lockdown.

‘We really see these peaks at the Mega Millions [prize] going to be as big as it is now — people exploring Mega Millions find us and are surprised,” he said.

Scratch games with the best overall odds in every state STATE Game Price Chance to win a prize AR 200X the money $20 2.94 AZ Triple Bonus Crossword $25 2.40 CA $10 million dollars titanium black $30 2.62 CO $50 set for life $50 2.57 CT $1,000,000 gold wealth $30 2.98 DC Capital Fortune $30 2.76 THE Bonus money $20 2.95 FL Billion Gold Rush Supreme $30 2.60 GA 200X the money $25 2.49 IA Win big $30 2.38 ID card Ace of spades $30 2.97 IL $1,000,000 Jumbo Crossword 10X $25 2.70 IN $150,000,000 Extravaganza $20 3.12 KS Extreme Crossword $20 2.34 KY gold rush $30 2.60 LA Bonus money $10 3.17 MA Diamonds Millions $30 2.77 MD $100,000 extreme cash $30 2.79 ME $50,000,000 Ca$h Riche$ $25 2.38 MI worth millions $30 3.03 MN 500X $50 2.89 MA 300X $30 2.64 MRS $100 million extravaganza $20 3.40 MT Monopoly 50X $10 3.21 NC $10,000,000 Colossal Money $30 2.83 NE $200,000 Cash Crossword $20 2.98 NH Granite State Prime Minister $25 3.09 NJ Raging Hot 7s $30 3.41 NM Triple Jackpot $10 3.13 New York $5,000,000 Mega Multiplier $20 3.33 OH 40th Birthday Millions $30 2.66 Okay Millionaire Extraordinaire $30 2.55 OR Colossal Money $20 2.72 FATHER $3,000,000 payout $30 2.85 RI $5,000 Cash Dash $20 3.22 SC Instant millions $10 3.18 SD $250,000 Bonus $20 3.15 TN $3,000 in a flash $30 2.73 TX $750 Million Winner Circle $30 2.88 VA 100X the money $30 2.77 VT Platinum Cash $25 2.79 WA lion’s share $30 2.93 WI Leprechaun for the holidays $15 2.90 WV Maximum black $20 3.41 Note: Six US states do not have a lottery. They are Alabama, Alaska, Mississippi, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

The jackpot for the Mega Millions, a multi-state lottery draw, now stands at $660 million for the next draw on Friday – which would be the third largest prize in the history of the competition.

A total of 44 U.S. states offer government-operated lotteries, and in North America, lottery sales totaled $106 billion last year, according to the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries.

Lotto fever is hottest in Florida, which had the most sales of any state last year at more than $9 billion.

Lottery critics say they prey on the poor and are financially desperate. But defenders claim they are a voluntary form of entertainment that funds state initiatives, including education.

Lotteries have a long history in America, dating back as far as the colonial period before the founding of the United States.

The British financiers of the Jamestown colony in Virginia raised money for the venture using lotteries, according to a 1997 report from the California Research Bureau.

“The lotteries were relatively sophisticated and included instant winners,” wrote the report’s author, Robert Dunstan. “Eventually the crown banned the lotteries over complaints that they were robbing England of money.”

Following resistance on religious and moral grounds, legal government-operated lotteries were banned across the country from 1894 to 1964, although illegal “number games” flourished across the country.

In 1974, the Massachusetts Lottery was the first in the world to launch an instant scratch-off game.

Scratchers, which rely on computer algorithms to generate secure tickets, quickly became a worldwide sensation.

Lottery tickets are sold in approximately 216,000 locations in the US, mostly in stores such as convenience stores and supermarkets.

For confidential support, call or text the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700.