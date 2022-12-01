According to police, explosive devices were found at Spain’s embassies and other facilities.

The Russian embassy in Madrid on Thursday condemned the letter bombs, saying in a tweet that “any threat or terrorist attack, especially those directed at diplomatic missions, is totally reprehensible.” Loading The package sent to the Ukrainian embassy was addressed to the country’s ambassador to Spain, Serhii Pohoreltsev. The employee handling it was slightly injured when it caught fire. In an interview Wednesday after the blast, Ambassador Pohoreltsev said European Pravdaa news website linked to the Ukrainian Pravda newspaper, that the explosion could have been more serious had it not been for the injured worker’s professional conduct. He said the package looked suspicious to the ambassador’s secretary because there was no return address and it didn’t look like a typical diplomatic mail.

“The package contained a box, which made the commander suspicious and he decided to take it out – with no one around – and open it. After opening the box and hearing a click, he threw it and then heard the explosion,” said the ambassador. Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles. Credit:AP The embassy employee was treated for minor injuries to his hand and later returned to work. The Spanish National Court is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered heightened security at all Ukraine’s foreign embassies abroad and asked his Spanish counterpart for a speedy investigation.

“The Spanish authorities were immediately alerted, they safely disabled the package and started their investigation,” said Nabila Massrali, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. “No one was injured and the situation is under control.” The Defense Department package was addressed to Defense Secretary Margarita Robles, Pérez said. Spain has provided both military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Robles was visiting Ukraine on Thursday to bolster his defense efforts with another aid bundle. Authorities gave no details about the aid and said they did not want to give sensitive information to the Russian armed forces. Robles said the disturbing discoveries in recent days would have no effect on Spain’s full support for Ukraine.