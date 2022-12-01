According to police, explosive devices were found at Spain’s embassies and other facilities.

The Russian embassy in Madrid on Thursday condemned the letter bombs, saying in a tweet that “any threat or terrorist attack, especially those directed at diplomatic missions, is totally reprehensible.”
The package sent to the Ukrainian embassy was addressed to the country’s ambassador to Spain, Serhii Pohoreltsev. The employee handling it was slightly injured when it caught fire.
In an interview Wednesday after the blast, Ambassador Pohoreltsev said European Pravdaa news website linked to the Ukrainian Pravda newspaper, that the explosion could have been more serious had it not been for the injured worker’s professional conduct.
He said the package looked suspicious to the ambassador’s secretary because there was no return address and it didn’t look like a typical diplomatic mail.
“The package contained a box, which made the commander suspicious and he decided to take it out – with no one around – and open it. After opening the box and hearing a click, he threw it and then heard the explosion,” said the ambassador.
The embassy employee was treated for minor injuries to his hand and later returned to work.
The Spanish National Court is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered heightened security at all Ukraine’s foreign embassies abroad and asked his Spanish counterpart for a speedy investigation.
Two other Ukrainian embassies received threatening letters on Wednesday, Kuleba said on the sidelines of a high-level security meeting in Lodz, Poland, on Thursday.
Kuleba added, without giving details, that “other disturbing events took place” on Wednesday, with “very concrete threats being sent to Ukrainian embassies”. He declined to specify the embassies in question.
An initial assessment indicated that the first five packages were likely sent from Spain, Secretary of State for Security Rafael Pérez said. Police said all but one letter bomb has been removed.
Pérez said the only intact explosive came from the air force base and that it and its packaging would be part of the investigation.
Officials said the package had been sent to the director of the European Union’s satellite center. Known as SatCen, the center is an EU geospatial intelligence body whose duties include monitoring Ukraine.
“The Spanish authorities were immediately alerted, they safely disabled the package and started their investigation,” said Nabila Massrali, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
“No one was injured and the situation is under control.”
The Defense Department package was addressed to Defense Secretary Margarita Robles, Pérez said. Spain has provided both military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
Robles was visiting Ukraine on Thursday to bolster his defense efforts with another aid bundle. Authorities gave no details about the aid and said they did not want to give sensitive information to the Russian armed forces.
Robles said the disturbing discoveries in recent days would have no effect on Spain’s full support for Ukraine.
“The police are investigating these packages, but let one thing be absolutely clear,” she said in Spanish. “None of these packages or any act of violence will change the clear and strong support that Spain and other NATO and EU countries have for Ukraine.”
The intended weapons factory is located in the northeastern city of Zaragoza. The package was addressed to the director of the factory.
A government official in Zaragoza said that both the arms factory and the packages from the Ukrainian embassy had the same email address as the sender. Further details were not given.
Sending small explosives in parcels is not uncommon in many countries. They were common in Spain for many years, especially during the most active years of the now-defunct armed Basque group ETA.
Pérez said the security of public buildings has been increased following the discovery of the package sent to the Spanish prime minister. The move has now been extended to embassies, which had already taken extra security measures after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
