Accor Stadium in Australia: Information and Uses

The Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia is an impressive sports and entertainment venue. With a seating capacity of nearly 100,000, it’s one of the largest stadiums in the world. And its versatile design means it can be used for a wide range of events, from concerts to major sporting matches.

Here’s all you need to know about this iconic stadium.

Who Is Accor Stadium in Australia?

The Accor Stadium first opened its doors in 1999 and was redeveloped in 2002 and then again in 2011. Since then it has been the home of many world-famous sporting teams, including the Melbourne Storm rugby league team and the Melbourne Victory soccer team. It also hosted several major international events, such as the 2000 Summer Olympics and the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Other important information about Accor Stadium:

Accommodation

If you are looking for a place to stay for a night or two that is near Accor Stadium, you can check the availability of rooms in these hotels:

Pullman at Sydney Olympic Park

Mantra Parramatta

Novotel Sydney Parramatta

Ibis Sydney Olympic Park

Mercure Sydney Macquarie Park

How To Get There

There are at least four ways to get to Accor Stadium:

Arriving by train

The closest train station is a 5-minute walk to Olympic Park.

Arriving by car

Make sure to arrive early to find a parking space. If you opt to get a secure spot for parking, better to pre-book your preferred parking space.

Arriving by bus

If you prefer riding a bus, make sure to take note of the bus routes that will run along the streets near Accor Stadium. Routes, 525, 526 and 533 operate around Sydney Olympic Park. And if you booked a ride from a chartered bus or coach, all will drop passengers at Sydney Olympic Park.

Arriving by taxi

Taxi ranks are located on Olympic Boulevard near Novotel Hotel. It is a 14 to 18-minute walk from Accor Stadium.

How’s the Viewing From the Seats?

Part of Accor Stadium’s upgrade is the newly installed LED video screen that stretches from more than 120 metres across the stadium. This new digital upgrade is part of Accor Stadium’s $10 million major redevelopment that focuses on delivering a one-of-a-kind viewing experience.

The seats in Accor Stadium are some of the best in the business. You’ll have an unobstructed view of the playing field from anywhere in the stadium. And if you’re looking for a little more comfort, there are plenty of VIP seating options available as well.

No matter where you’re sitting, you’ll be able to see the action up close and personal. That’s because the seating in Accor Stadium is designed to give everyone a great view of the playing field. So whether you’re sitting in the upper deck or the lower bowl, you’ll still be able to see all of the action.

Where Should You Buy Tickets?

The official ticketing service is Ticketek. Check out their website to see specific event pricing.

What Are Accor Stadium’s COVID-19 Protocols?

Accor Stadium has implemented a number of COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of all visitors. All persons entering the stadium must undergo a health check, which includes a temperature check and sanitisation. All bags will be searched and guests are encouraged to arrive early to allow for additional time for entry screening.

Visitors are also required to wear a face mask at all times whilst inside the stadium. Seating has been arranged to allow for social distancing, and guests are encouraged to maintain a distance of at least one meter from others.

The stadium has also implemented additional cleaning and sanitation measures, including hospital-grade disinfectants. Hand sanitiser stations are also available throughout the stadium.

If you’re planning on visiting Sydney, then a tour of Accor Stadium is a must.

Accor Stadium offers ALL—Accor Live Limitless which provides world-class all-access loyalty perks for its members. It’s a truly unique venue that has something to offer to everyone. Whether you’re a sports fan or not, you’ll be impressed by the size and scale of this incredible stadium.

What Is Accor Stadium Used For?

Accor Stadium is a multipurpose venue, meaning it can be used for a variety of events. The most common use for the stadium is for rugby union matches, which is why it was originally built. It has also been used for rugby league matches, football (soccer) matches, concerts and other special events.

Formerly known as Stadium Australia and ANZ Stadium, the stadium has a seating capacity of 82,000 (sold-out capacity) and features a retractable roof. It is used primarily for Australian football matches but also hosts other events such as concerts and trade shows.

Accor Stadium is the home ground of the Carlton Football Club and the Collingwood Magpies Football Club. It has also been used as a venue for the 2003 Rugby World Cup and the 2006 Commonwealth Games. In 2007, it hosted the first Elimination Final in Australian Rules Football history.

Here are some of the experiences offered by Accor Stadium:

Rugby League

You can watch some of the best rugby league teams in Australia play at Accor Stadium. The stadium is home to the Carlton Football Club and the Collingwood Magpies Football Club.

Concerts

Accor Stadium has hosted some of the biggest names in music, such as Madonna, UB40 and Red Hot Chili Peppers. If you’re a fan of live music, then checking out one of the stadium’s concerts should be on your to-do list.

Olympic

Accor Stadium was the site of the 2000 Summer Olympics.

Paralympic

The stadium also hosted the Paralympic Games in 2000.

Football

Accor Stadium is a popular venue for football matches. It has hosted matches for the 2006 FIFA World Cup and the 2007 Asian Cup.

AFL (Australian Football League)

Accor Stadium is one of the most popular AFL venues in Australia. Sydney Super Cup is an annual event that is held at the stadium.

Accor Stadium events are also available to be hired for private hospitality services. This can include business meetings, conferences, product launches and other corporate events. The venue has a range of different function spaces that can be used for these types of events, as well as on-site catering options.

The Main Events Hosted in Accor Stadium in 2022

With events taking place again after two long years of cancelled shows because of the pandemic, Accor Stadium is looking to be busier than ever in 2022.

Here are some of the main events that will be hosted in the stadium:

9 x Rabbitohs NRL Club matches GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans 5 x Bulldogs NRL Club matches State Origin Match NRL Telstra Preliminary Finals NRL Grand Finals Monster Jam Sydney Super Cup—The Celtic Football Club vs Everton Football Club Guns N’ Roses Red Hot Chili Peppers with Post Malone

Throwing in these two massive 2023 events for Accor Stadium to look forward to:

Ed Sheeran +-=÷x (Mathematics) Tour in February 2023 Harry Styles Love on Tour in March 2023

Final Thoughts

If you’re eager to find a top-notch stadium and world-class venue in Australia, Accor Stadium should be at the top of your list. This multipurpose venue is perfect for a variety of events, from athletics to concerts. Plus, with its convenient location in the heart of Sydney, Accor Stadium is sure to make your event a success.

Whether you’re planning a small gathering or a large-scale event, Accor Stadium has the facilities and amenities to make it a success. Be sure to check out Accor Stadium, you won’t be disappointed.

