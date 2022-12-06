Accidental Steam listing leaks Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date

More than three years since the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PC and consoles in 2019, Star Wars fans and gamers alike are eagerly awaiting the game’s sequel due for release in 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which was initially confirmed to be half way through production at Star Wars Celebration in May, is now preparing to appear at the Game prices 2022 (opens in new tab). In a tweet on Monday, publisher EA announced plans to get a first look at the sequel’s gameplay at Friday’s event in exciting news for fans eagerly awaiting 2019’s Fallen Order sequel.

And just a short time later, a leaked entry appeared on Steam to suggest we might see the latest Jedi adventure much sooner than expected – with the accidental entry appearing to confirm a March release date.

(Image credit: Twitter: @Wario64)

Pre-order details and a synopsis also leaked with the list, teasing new Force abilities, new planets and larger areas to explore.

The unconfirmed synopsis further offered an ominous warning about a “Dark Times close in” threat, possibly putting main character Cal Kestis on a collision course with the more powerful Sith and a possible appearance of the Emperor himself in the sequel.

(Image credit: Twitter: @Wario64)

Since the accidental mention was spotted, all incriminating details have been erased from the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor landing page on Steam, suggesting Survivor’s release date is simply “coming soon.”

Star Wars fans were pleasantly surprised by the 2019 release of Fallen Order, with developers Respawn Entertainment finding a winning formula that combined elements of Soulsborne, Metroidvania, and RPG-style gameplay. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set within the familiar Star Wars universe, but offers all-new sights, sounds, and experiences for Jedi fans to sink their teeth into. Jedi: survivor.

And if the leak of Jedi: Survivor’s reported release date turns out to be accurate, fans won’t have long to wait to see if the sequel lives up to their expectations.

Sadly, the new entry has already been confirmed as a next-gen-only title, meaning gamers still relying on a PS4 or Xbox One will need to pull the trigger for an upgrade before the release date to get their hands on it .