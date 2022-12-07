Accident Ahead! America’s worst drivers are found in Utah, California, and Iowa, study shows

<!–

Drivers in Utah are the worst in the country and those in Connecticut are the safest, according to a study of accidents, speeding, DUIs and quotes from 10 million insurance quotes released this week.

Researchers at Quotewizard, an insurance comparison website, found that Utah scored poorly in all categories of dangerous driving, including the number of accidents, drunk drivers on the road and police fines.

The study was released as 17-year-old Maddie Anderson was fighting for her life after she was hit by another driver in Taylorsville, Utah, on Sunday, and four people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Route 9 in Hurricane.

Utah was followed by California, Iowa, Wisconsin and Ohio as the five worst driver states in the country. California, which ranked lowest in last year’s survey, still had “more DUIs than any other state” last year, said researchers.

The remains of an SUV collision that left at least five people badly injured last month in Whittier, California, the state with the second worst drivers in the country after Utah

Colorado’s state patrol, ranked the 12th worst state to drive, warned this week of a yearly rise in pedestrian accidents in December as icy winter weather sets in and roads become more dangerous.

Connecticut’s drivers were singled out by researchers as the “best in the country” by a “wide margin” because they had among the lowest rates of citations, DUIs, speeding tickets, and pile-ups in the country.

Michigan, West Virginia, Delaware and Arkansas rounded out the top five safest car states in the nation.

Nationally, researchers found that eastern states generally saw better drivers than western states, and that states with high numbers of drunk drivers also likely experienced more accidents and speeding than elsewhere.

Last year, nearly 43,000 people died on American roads. That’s the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.

The US government’s road safety agency announced plans earlier this year to spend $8 million on advertising to halt the rising number of speeding deaths.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign said 11,258 people died in speed-related crashes in 2020, a 17 percent increase from 2019, even though there was less traffic on the roads in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Speed ​​contributed to 29 percent of all fatal crashes, with 87 percent of speed-related deaths occurring on local roads, not highways.

Traffic deaths increased 10.5 percent from 2020, the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began collecting data on fatalities in 1975.