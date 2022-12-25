Access to Indonesian research: quantity over quality?

Prestige drove Indonesian universities to open their research to the world. Now they have to clean up their files.

When it comes to research sharing, Indonesia is a world leader. University scientists around the world share their research thoughts and findings through scientific journals. But sharing this information is limited by paywalls set up by commercial publishers. Even well-funded institutions – such as Harvard – difficulty in paying the subscription costs of scientific journals.

Open access is a movement that has emerged in response to this. It strives to make scientific content freely accessible to scientists and the public.

Indonesia is ranked second in the global open access dashboard by the Curtin Open Knowledge Initiative. However, the reasons for such world-leading open access in Indonesia are not the same as in developed countries.

Where the rich world responded to exorbitant subscription fees, Indonesia has opened up access to research as a way to build reputation and prestige.

Prior to the open access movement and the proliferation of the internet, almost all Indonesian higher education institutions made thesis and dissertation collections closed, accessible only with certain permissions. A student needs a permission letter from an academic department head to access or read the collection. Students were not allowed to make copies of the collection. This was the time when smartphones with cameras did not exist. The only way students could make copies was by taking notes manually. The use of photocopiers was only possible with another permission letter from the head of the scientific department or even the dean.

But the need to save physical space in libraries led some institutions to digitize their thesis and dissertation collections. The increased availability of institutional repository software in the early 2000s also paved the way. Digitization of these collections then opened the ‘floodgates’ of access.

However, this trend has not been without resistance from the Indonesian higher education communities. The resistance was mainly due to fears of increased plagiarism enabled by digitization and lack of confidence in the quality of the sources, which are mostly undergraduate theses.

Interestingly, the resistance seemed to subside when the Indonesian Director General of Higher Education started publishing in 2006 Webometrics ranking for Indonesian institutional repositories for higher education. To improve their ranking, institutions must demonstrate the quantity and quality of their digital deposits.

It seems that many Indonesian higher education institutions saw an opportunity to increase their institutional prestige by increasing the amount of documents available in their institutional repositories, thus increasing their visibility in the eyes of the Directorate. Indonesian higher education institutions have a large number of undergraduate students who are required to write theses at the end of their studies. Electronic theses and dissertations were a readily available resource to populate institutional repositories.

But the competition to populate institutional repositories has had some unintended side effects. The lack of selection process and quality control for the scholarly sources uploaded to the institutional repositories had led to some unusable material penetrate it: documents with the supervisor’s comments still visible; documents that are compressed or password protected; documents uploaded as multiple image files; documents that were only partially available; and so on. Another special phenomenon are the documents relating to the internal management of the institutions.

In a large number of institutional repositories, the scientific works themselves are missing; only internal reviews of the scientific works are available. A number of Indonesian higher education institutions appear to be using their institutional repositories as (part of) their institutional information management system.

When quantity takes precedence over quality, repositories become less effective as a means of disseminating scientific works.

So while government nudging and institutional competition has filled Indonesia’s research repositories, good Indonesian research is hard to find among the noise and chaos of the files. It is advisable that the Indonesian government emphasizes quality over quantity in its reward system for its higher education sector. In addition, academic libraries and librarians should strengthen their role as gatekeepers of high-quality scholarly information from their respective institutions.

Toong Tjiek Liauw or Aditya Nugraha is the Director of Excellence in Learning and Teaching Center at Petra Christian University, Surabaya, Indonesia. Formerly the head of the library, after completing degrees in information studies in the US and Australia, He is now an associate professor in the Department of Industrial Engineering at Petra Christian University. He declares that he has no conflict of interest and has not received any specific funding.

Originally published under Creative Commons Through 360info.

