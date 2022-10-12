ACA’s Tracy Grimshaw tells 2GB’s Ray Hadley about sexist TV advice she got at 21

She sees no role for positive action with women in the news outpacing men

When young women started working in front of television, Tracy Grimshaw was given bluntly sexist advice that she’d better marry a rich boyfriend before she got too old to appear on camera at 40.

This pearl of wisdom was passed on by a cameraman when she was 21, Grimshaw revealed to Sydney radio host Ray Hadley on Wednesday morning.

“Camera guys are pretty cheeky, pretty blunt, they definitely don’t take any punches,” Grimshaw told 2GB.

TV veteran Tracy Grimshaw has revealed the sexist advice a cameraman gave her when she started in the industry

“This man said to me, ‘You must marry that rich friend you have, because you are not going to have a long career, because you certainly won’t be here when you are 40.'”

The star host revealed that the advice didn’t upset her because she had already decided that TV probably wasn’t going to be a long-term career.

“I’m 21 years old and I think ‘well 40 is pretty old, well I want to get out of the house when I’m 40 I guess’.

“And then I liked it.”

When Grimshaw joined Channel Nine in 1981 as a 21-year-old, she joined a newsroom with just two female journalists

Grimshaw, who is now 62, has enjoyed working in front of the camera for Channel Nine for the past 41 years, with the last 17 in the host’s seat on the primetime A Current Affair show.

In September, she announced that this would be her final year at ACA, as she was “tired” of working shifts.

Despite the sexism she encountered when she first entered the industry, Grimshaw believed the media had “changed” in her day and wondered if affirmative action was now necessary to correct any gender inequality.

“We should get work on merit,” she said.

In her 17 years hosting Nine’s primetime A Current Affair show, Grimshaw has grilled political leaders such as former Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“We shouldn’t get a job based on gender and we shouldn’t lose a job based on gender.

‘Then there had to be positive action.

“You’re walking through the newsroom now and there are probably more women than men now.”

Grimshaw believes Channel Nine has taken the lead in hiring women for its editorial boards

When she announced her impending departure from ACA, she made it clear that she was not being moved because of the advancing years.

“I want you to know that it was my decision alone and that I won’t be pushed out the door by the boys’ club because I’m too old,” she said.

‘I’m not too old, I’m just a little tired. And for the record, both the boys and the girls have asked me to stay.’

Tracy Grimshaw celebrated 40 years on Channel Nine last October but insists she won’t be moved because she’s “too old.” Pictured in 2008

Grimshaw said that when she joined Channel Nine there were only two female journalists working there, but she was lucky enough to be part of an incoming ‘wave’.

“When I started in ’81, I started on a wave that was crawling and I just rode it all the way to the top, really, lucky for me,” Grimshaw said.

She claimed that Channel Nine led the industry in hiring women for on-camera roles.

“Then the other news directors saw all these women on Channel Nine and they started hiring women and it worked… and it just got better,” she said.

Grimshaw hasn’t announced what she plans to do, but it’s likely she’ll be spending a lot of time tending to her property on the outskirts of Sydney.