Academic publishers forced to delay new titles in supply chain crunch

Scholarly publishers have been forced to delay the release of new books and deal with rising costs as the industry struggles with paper shortages and shipping delays.

Groups in North America and Europe said print schedules take at least twice as long, forcing them to change publishing plans and use different types of paper and more expensive on-demand printers.

Many companies in the sector have warned this year of disruption caused by paper shortages following strikes by workers in Finnish factories, as demand for books and packaging materials remains high. This is the result of price increases in almost all parts of the printing process, from printer parts to shipping.

“For book making, it was a perfect storm like we could never have imagined,” said Tim Jones, director of design and production at Harvard University Press.

He said the time it took to get books to the warehouses had increased from eight to 16 weeks, while publishing costs rose between 11 and 15 percent. HUP has not yet raised customer prices.

Before the pandemic, a new title from Duke University Press would normally take four weeks to go from press to warehouse, but now it takes between nine and 17.

“I haven’t seen schedules like this in 27 years,” said Amy Ruth Buchanan, director of editorial, design and production, who added that last-minute changes to print schedules were particularly challenging as printers struggled with factory closures, staff shortages and delays in printing. shipment.

“Deadlines were missed, especially when the [supply chain] crisis warmed up first. . . Our colleagues from marketing and distribution probably have some extra gray hair now.”

While scientific publications are less cyclical than commercial fiction, which have peak periods in anticipation of the summer and Christmas holidays, it is important that titles are made available for academic meetings and class dates.

Cathy Felgar, director of publishing at Princeton University Press, said the publisher had been forced to push the release date for up to 40 percent of its books since the beginning of the year. In most cases this was only a few weeks, but she added: “There has been worse than that and it is so shocking”.

“Printing came back and there wasn’t enough capacity,” she said. The publishing house, which produces about 250 new titles every year, has taken measures such as choosing different paper types and switching to other printers, but these have pushed up costs.

Wiley, who operates internationally, said the pressure in the supply chain is causing problems worldwide. “While we have not seen the same level of paper shortages in the UK/EMEA market at the moment, those markets also remain tight,” it said.

Neil de Cort, head of production at Polity Books, a small British social science publisher, said the company had encountered “long” delays in the US. While energy and paper prices had also risen in the UK, it said long-term relationships with printers had kept it free from shortages.

While publishers said pressure could ease next year following a global paper supply shortage, they warned delays could continue as supply chains adjust to labor shortages and higher costs.

Buchanan said she expected “modest improvements” in schedules this year, but no return to previous four-week turnaround. At worst, she fears losing some paper choices permanently.

“I don’t think the paper problem will go away anytime soon,” she said. “Paper mills are not quickly set up or converted.”