AC Milan ‘will move’ for Christian Pulisic or Hakim Ziyech if Rafael Leao leaves the club

AC Milan will make a switch to one of Chelsea’s out-of-favor duo Christian Pulisic or Hakim Ziyech if star striker Rafael Leao leaves the club, according to reports.

Portuguese forward Leao has emerged as one of the most exciting young strikers in Europe and has sparked interest from several clubs.

The 23-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in Serie A last year, playing a key role in AC Milan winning their first Scudetto since 2010-11.

AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao has been linked with several European clubs

He has been involved in nine goals in eight games so far this season and has also established himself as a key member of the Portuguese squad ahead of this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, with 11 caps.

Chelsea have reportedly made a move to Leao this summer and with a £127m breakout clause, the attacker has also sparked interest from Manchester City.

And according to La Gazzetta Dello SportMilan is desperate to negotiate a new deal with Leao, but the two sides are currently unable to agree new terms.

The report says Leao wants £6.2million a year, but the Rossoneri are only willing to offer the Portuguese star £5.3million plus extras – his current deal expires in the summer of 2024.

If Leao leaves Milan, they would reportedly be happy to step up for Hakim Ziyech

If they fail to renew his deal, Milan would be forced to sell their valuable asset and Pulisic and Ziyech are two names on their list to replace him.

Ziyech scored 49 goals and added 81 assists over a four-year spell at Ajax, convincing Chelsea to spend £33 million on the attacking midfielder in 2020.

But his time at Stamford Bridge has not proved as successful as the Moroccan star is keen to leave the club this summer after failing to secure a permanent spot in former boss Thomas Tuchel’s base.

He was linked with a return to Ajax but the Dutch club declined Chelsea’s asking price and Ziyech now has a fresh start under Graham Potter, but has only played four times this season.

Fellow Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is another name of interest to the Rossoneri

The Moroccan star, who is also rumored to be of interest to Milan, is clearly talented but struggled to show any semblance of consistency during his time at Stamford Bridge, scoring just 14 goals and providing 10 assists in 87 appearances.

Pulisic, meanwhile, was also keen on a summer exit, with concerns over his playing time ahead of Qatar’s World Cup this winter.

The American joined the Blues in 2019 for £57 million from Borussia Dortmund and, like Ziyech, has shown signs of his talent but struggled for consistency at Stamford Bridge.

He made only 73 starts during his three full seasons with the club and was often hampered by injuries.

The American also made headlines earlier this season after it was revealed that his father liked to criticize tweets criticizing former boss Tuchel, along with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz after a dire defeat to Leeds, further fueling speculation about his future.

Chelsea will be back in action this weekend as they travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in Potter’s first Premier League game in charge of the club.