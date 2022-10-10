AC Milan v Chelsea offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses with Betfred

Chelsea head to AC Milan for their Champions League game on Tuesday evening.

Betfred offers new customers £60 in bonuses when you wager £10 on the Champions League match.

AC Milan will receive Chelsea in the group stage of the Champions League under the light in the San Siro on Tuesday

There is plenty to play for between these two sides, as Group E only has two points separating all four sides.

RB Salzburg currently lead the group with five points, but Chelsea and AC Milan are just below them with four points.

The Premier League club only beats the Italian club to take second place on goal difference and so will have to claim a big result away from home if they want to continue battling to advance to the knockout stages.

But Chelsea are looking from a different side under Graham Potter and managed to win three on the bounce; against Crystal Palace, AC Milan and Wolves.

The total of those three matches (8-1) is also a good read for Blues fans who want to dominate the matches again.

Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James scored at Stamford Bridge for the reverse European Cup match and the attackers could once again prove vital under Potter.

Silva will make his 100th Champions League appearance if he starts again like he did last week and the Brazilian has already scored five goals for the Blues and could be in the corners this week.

PREM BUILDER Forest v Villa 42/1: 2.5+ goals, Johnson + Watkins score, Ramsey booked

best bets talkSPORT Monday Horse Racing Tips: Daily Picks from Yarmouth and Musselburgh

Prices Predict six correct scores to win £1 million with bet365’s new 6 Score Challenge

edge Premier League layoff race: Jurgen Klopp chance dwindled after Arsenal loss

MIDLANDS CLASH Nott’m Forest v Aston Villa: Bet £10 and get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

watch Horses to watch and follow for the 2022-23 show jumping season as Cheltenham Festival looms







Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Sets time and money limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed

GamCare – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk is banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.

*New UK customers only. Register with the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place your first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. The first bet must be on Sport. £20 in free bets for use on sports, £10 in free bets for Lotto and 50 free spins (20 cents per spin) within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have an expiration date of 7 days. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or ID and address may be required. The full terms and conditions apply.