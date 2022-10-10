AC Milan v Chelsea offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses with Betfred
Chelsea head to AC Milan for their Champions League game on Tuesday evening.
Betfred offers new customers £60 in bonuses when you wager £10 on the Champions League match.
Betfred- Bet £10 and get £60 in bonuses CLAIM HERE*
There is plenty to play for between these two sides, as Group E only has two points separating all four sides.
RB Salzburg currently lead the group with five points, but Chelsea and AC Milan are just below them with four points.
The Premier League club only beats the Italian club to take second place on goal difference and so will have to claim a big result away from home if they want to continue battling to advance to the knockout stages.
But Chelsea are looking from a different side under Graham Potter and managed to win three on the bounce; against Crystal Palace, AC Milan and Wolves.
The total of those three matches (8-1) is also a good read for Blues fans who want to dominate the matches again.
Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James scored at Stamford Bridge for the reverse European Cup match and the attackers could once again prove vital under Potter.
Silva will make his 100th Champions League appearance if he starts again like he did last week and the Brazilian has already scored five goals for the Blues and could be in the corners this week.
Betfred- Bet £10 and get £60 in bonuses CLAIM HERE*
PREM BUILDER
Forest v Villa 42/1: 2.5+ goals, Johnson + Watkins score, Ramsey booked
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible gambler is someone who:
- Sets time and money limits before playing
- Only gambles with money they can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed
- GamCare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk is banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
*New UK customers only. Register with the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place your first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. The first bet must be on Sport. £20 in free bets for use on sports, £10 in free bets for Lotto and 50 free spins (20 cents per spin) within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have an expiration date of 7 days. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or ID and address may be required. The full terms and conditions apply.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);