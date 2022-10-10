AC Milan v Chelsea LIVE: Silva could make 100th UCL appearance against old club

Chelsea will be looking to secure the double over AC Milan in what would be their third win in a week under Graham Potter.

The Blues defeated the Italian giants 3-0 in Wednesday’s reverse game for an equally comprehensive win over Wolves over the weekend.

James enjoyed a great night for the Blues in their 3-0 win over AC Milan

Potter played his first game as leader of the club, but his three consecutive wins since then have changed the mood around Stamford Bridge.

Milan, meanwhile, bounced back from their Chelsea defeat with a morale-boosting win over Juventus.

This is a game that both teams must win as they seek to qualify from a tight Group E.

AC Milan v Chelsea: talkSPORT coverage

This Champions League clash takes place on Tuesday 11 October.

talkSPORT will provide live coverage of the match in San Siro, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.

Adrian Durham will be your presenter, with commentary coming from Jim Proudfoot and former England defender Stuart Pearce

talkSPORT.com will also be live blogging for all the action.

Getty Fofana suffered knee injury in reverse match with Milan

AC Milan v Chelsea: Team News

The hosts are still in the midst of a serious injury crisis, with the likes of Mike Maignan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Simon Kjaer sidelined.

Still, Stefano Pioli’s squad was able to welcome Theo Hernandez, who was absent from the London reverse match with a muscle problem.

As for Chelsea, N’Golo Kante remains questionable due to a hamstring problem while Wesley Fofana is a confirmed absentee due to injury.

Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are both lined up for immediate recalls after being rested on Saturday.

AC Milan v Chelsea: what has been said?

Graham Potter speaking after the win over Wolves: “It’s exciting. It’s been a really strong week. It’s not easy to go Wednesday and Saturday. Credit to the players.

“You’ve been thinking about that club for three years and it changes very quickly. Tuesday we play against AC Milan, a fantastic game in San Siro and I’m looking forward to it.

“Winning games helps, so we’re looking forward to the games. It’s about hard work, it’s being together, those things are important, but the guys were really impressive. So far I’m really enjoying myself.”

getty Sterling scored the first goal of the Potter era

AC Milan v Chelsea: Match Facts

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva could make his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance in this match (currently at 99), making him the fifth Brazilian player to reach this milestone in the competition, after Roberto Carlos (120), Dani Alves (111 ), Fernandinho (103) and Marcelo (102).

Fikayo Tomori has put in more streaks this season than any other player in the UEFA Champions League this season, with the AC Milan defender regaining possession for his team 47 times in three games.

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 23 goals in his last 30 starts in the UEFA Champions League group stage (15 goals, 8 assists), including scoring or assisting in each of his last two starts this season.

Rafael Leão has so far been directly involved in four goals in seven matches for AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League, scoring once while scoring three goals. Leão leads all AC Milan players in the league this season for assists (2), touches in the penalty area (18) and completed dribbles (8).

This is Chelsea’s second away game in Europe this season, losing the first to Dinamo Zagreb on MD1 in what was Thomas Tuchel’s last game in charge of the club. The Blues have never lost either of their first two away games in a European campaign before.

AC Milan ended a run of six UEFA Champions League home games without a win (D3 L3) at MD2, beating Dinamo Zagreb in San Siro; I Rossoneri was able to win consecutive home games in a single season for the first time since 2011-12 in the league against Viktoria Plzen and BATE Barisov.

Chelsea’s last away win against an Italian side in the UEFA Champions League was in November 2003 against Lazio (4-0). Since then, the Blues have been winless in their last seven away games against Italian teams in the league (D1 L6), losing each of the last five in a row between 2010 and 2021.

AC Milan have lost four of their last five games when they hosted an English team in the UEFA Champions League, with their only win against Arsenal in February 2012 (4-0). The only time they hosted Chelsea in the competition was a 1-1 draw in the first group stage in October 1999.

Chelsea only allowed four shots against Milan in the previous time-out. Since Opta has made this data available for the UEFA Champions League, the Blues have only encountered two fewer matches in the competition, against Malmö FF in October 2021 (two) and against Galatasaray in March 2014 (three).

AC Milan have been winless in five encounters against Chelsea in Europe (D3 L2) since winning the first-ever match between the two sides in the Fairs Cup in February 1966. Milan lost last week and have never lost consecutive games to the Blues before.