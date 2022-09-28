AC Milan ‘considering move for Chelsea forward Armando Broja’ as chiefs ‘see him as a ‘perfect fit’

AC Milan have identified Chelsea prospect Armando Broja as a potential transfer target according to reports.

The Armenian striker was loaned to Southampton last season, where he scored six goals in 21 starts as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side successfully avoided relegation.

Broja looked set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer with West Ham among some notable suitors, but then Blues boss Thomas Tuchel finally opted to pull the plug on a potential departure.

After making his debut for the club in February 2020, Broja has had his first taste of more consistent playing time at Chelsea this season, having been deployed as a rotation option by Tuchel for the early part of the current season.

However, according to a report by CalcioMercatoAC Milan are confident they can strike a deal for the 21-year-old, despite Broja still having six years left on his current contract with the club.

It is said that Milan are looking for a long-term solution to their aging vanguard, and despite a £26million price tag, head coach Stefano Pioli believes Broja would fit the bill.

Just days away from his 36th birthday, Olivier Giroud has turned back the years for the Rossoneri in Serie A, scoring four goals in seven league appearances this season.

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic has also had years of success in the Italian top flight, but with just a year left on his contract at San Siro, it’s no surprise that the club is looking for another forward.

Former Liverpool star Divock Origi joined the club on a free transfer this summer but has yet to make his first league start for the Italian champions.