AC Milan 1-2 Napoli: Luciano Spalletti’s side win enthralling encounter at the San Siro

A brilliant header from Napoli forward Giovanni Simeone helped his side to a 2-1 win at AC Milan and return to the top of the Serie A table on Sunday.

Simeone headed home in the 78th minute almost from the edge of the six-yard box after a superb Mario Rui cross.

Winger Matteo Politano had scored a penalty in the 55th minute after a foul by Sergino Dest on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Olivier Giroud equalized in the 69th minute when Theo Hernandez met him with a cross in the center of the box.

Napoli, who have 17 points from seven games, visit Turin on October 1 after the international break, while Milan, who are fifth in the table, travel to Empoli on the same day.

Giovanni Simeone’s late header ensured Napoli won away at the San Siro for the second time in as many seasons