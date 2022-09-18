WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


AC Milan 1-2 Napoli: Luciano Spalletti’s side win enthralling encounter at the San Siro

Sports
By Merry
AC Milan 1-2 Napoli: Luciano Spalletti's side win enthralling encounter at the San Siro 6
1663541893 905 AC Milan 1 2 Napoli Luciano Spallettis side win enthralling encounter
AC Milan 1-2 Napoli: Luciano Spalletti's side win enthralling encounter at the San Siro 7

AC Milan 1-2 Napoli: Luciano Spalletti’s side win thriller at San Siro thanks to Giovanni Simeone’s late header as they return to the top of Serie A

  • Late goal from Giovanni Simeone gives Napoli all three points at San Siro
  • Luciano Spalletti’s side have started their Serie A campaign in excellent fashion
  • Return to the top of the league after defeating the champions away from home

By Reuters

Published: 21:46, 18 September 2022 | Up to date: 23:49, 18 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

A brilliant header from Napoli forward Giovanni Simeone helped his side to a 2-1 win at AC Milan and return to the top of the Serie A table on Sunday.

Simeone headed home in the 78th minute almost from the edge of the six-yard box after a superb Mario Rui cross.

Winger Matteo Politano had scored a penalty in the 55th minute after a foul by Sergino Dest on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Olivier Giroud equalized in the 69th minute when Theo Hernandez met him with a cross in the center of the box.

Napoli, who have 17 points from seven games, visit Turin on October 1 after the international break, while Milan, who are fifth in the table, travel to Empoli on the same day.

Giovanni Simeone's late header ensured Napoli won away at the San Siro for the second time in as many seasons
Giovanni Simeone's late header ensured Napoli won away at the San Siro for the second time in as many seasons

Giovanni Simeone’s late header ensured Napoli won away at the San Siro for the second time in as many seasons

Giroud looked to have leveled the game and earned Milan a point, but Simeone scored soon after
Giroud looked to have leveled the game and earned Milan a point, but Simeone scored soon after

Giroud looked to have leveled the game and earned Milan a point, but Simeone scored soon after

You might also like More from author
More Stories

IAN HERBERT: Fear factor can still have…

Merry

Pep Guardiola left frustrated as Kalvin…

Merry

Crowds flock to see Andy Murray defeat…

Merry
1 of 4,499

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More