Abuse victim groomed by her stepfather speaks out

A sexual abuse victim who was groomed and abused by her stepfather has spoken out about how she was branded ‘the girl who slept with her stepfather’.

Kyra Ivey’s attacker Scott Taylor was jailed for six years at Truro Crown Court last year and placed on the sex offenders register after pleading guilty to sexual activity with a family member.

Kyra, now 20, has the right to lifelong anonymity but has bravely waived her right to try to empower other victims of sexual abuse to come forward and speak out.

Speaking to CornwallLive, Kyra, who has previously lived in Truro and St. Agnes area, but which has since moved, how Taylor, now in her late 30s, was in an on/off relationship with her mother and moved into the family home when she was six or seven.

Kyra says Taylor controlled her throughout her childhood and subjected her to violence, including a baseball bat attack when she was 14. He said if she ever told her mother, he would just say she fell off her horse .

Kyra said: ‘When I was 16 I was staying with him after he and my mum broke up. It all came out after he beat me badly. He will be allowed out next year and I am more worried about my son and my partner.

‘It (sex) got to the point where I consented, but not because I wanted to, but because it was easier to say yes than to be caught. I was tied up, beaten and filmed.

‘My mother never suspected anything. He was never like that with her. They were a happy family and they had a child together. We were always close to each other and this is where care comes into play. My mother feels a lot of guilt, but it is very difficult for her.

‘I lost my virginity to him and I was so young I didn’t know any different. I thought it was normal and how relationships should be. I remember going to school and thinking it was weird that my friends didn’t have sex, but as I got older I realized things weren’t right.

‘I never said anything because he had threatened to kill my family. He made me key my mum’s new boyfriend’s car and he tried to get me to hit the brakes but I didn’t and got hit.’

The abuse had a devastating effect on Kyra, who has since found stability after entering into a happy relationship and having a son with her partner. She added: ‘I don’t think I would be here if it wasn’t for my son. I was fine until the trial, but seeing him again brought it all back.

Kyra said after the case at Truro Crown Court, pictured, that she was ‘in a really bad place and had dark thoughts’

Kyra, pictured, said she believes her son was sent to her for a reason

“After the trial I was in a really bad place and had a lot of dark thoughts. James (Kyra’s partner) was very supportive and when I got pregnant I thought “okay, I’ve got to settle now”. I feel he (their son) was sent here for a reason.

‘At school it affected my behaviour. I didn’t talk much and didn’t have friends because I was afraid I’d say something I shouldn’t and get in trouble. I argued with everyone and was very violent, but I’m a different person now.’

Kyra says that by speaking out, she hopes to empower others who have survived sexual abuse. She said: ‘It’s been a long time coming, I wish someone had spoken to me.

‘If I had really understood what was happening I’m sure I would have been more confident in coming out and talking about it. The sad reality is that this is normal and happens to many people. People need to feel that it’s okay to speak up.

“For so long it came with embarrassment and shame. A lot of people knew me as the person who messed up their stepfather, but they don’t know what really happened. He’s probably coming out next year and I don’t want people fooled by him – ever.

‘He used to tell me he loved me and he had fallen in love with me. When I told him I had slept with someone else, I was beaten.

‘I was a bit off track until I met James. I never saw myself in a relationship when I didn’t know how to be. I still have my moments. Especially the first year, when James came quickly behind me, I flinched and when we argued, I wanted to cry. He stopped doing a lot.’

Kyra describes how the court process was particularly traumatic, with several hearings postponed due to Taylor’s apologies, and after preparing to testify, Taylor entered a guilty plea just before the trial.

She said: 'Before he was taken into custody he failed to appear in court so a warrant was issued. He eventually turned himself in, but nothing came of it and he didn't get in trouble.

“He kept making excuses as to why he couldn’t come to court. He wasn’t just messing with me, he was messing with the court. Changing his plea at the last minute was quite traumatic and I then had to wait two months for the verdict. It was awful.

‘I’m tired of hearing about things like this happening and sharing my story is my way of helping.’