‘Absolute bullsh*t’: Sources shoot down rumors that CNN is planning to fire Jim Acosta

Longtime CNN anchor Jim Acosta was rumored to be next on the chopping block amid the network’s purge of woke staff following its $48billion merger with Warner Bros. – however, sources are now claiming that those rumors are false.

The supposed talks concerning the famously woke anchor – who has used his platform to repeatedly pan Donald Trump and competing outlets such as Fox News – surfaced Tuesday, in a series of tweets from journalist Jon Nicosia.

The posts saw Nicosia, a former editor for Mediaite and The Washington Examiner, tease that a ‘big name’ would be leaving the network in the coming days, according to the word of an unnamed Discovery executive.

Asserting that he had promised to keep the exec’s identity a secret until the end of the week, Nicosia on Friday – after much anticipation – identified the staffer as 15-year veteran Acosta, CNN’s chief domestic correspondent.

Nicosia’s revelation, at the time, seemed, believable – given recent reports that CNN has been working to purge itself of the reputation of being a woke media source since new boss Chris Licht pledged to make the network reliable to the people again by halting the slander of Republicans.

Moreover, 52-year-old Acosta was reportedly seen as ‘the main Trump lightning rod’ between the ‘old’ CNN and the new owners’ non-partisan aspirations for the network, for his outspokenness against him during his term and clear liberal bias.

‘He will either go quick, or with a lot of internal pushback, Nicosia wrote of the seasoned newsman.

However, in this case, the talk seem to be nothing more than the result of inaccurate speculation, with several sources within CNN separately confirming that the rumors are exactly that – rumors.

‘Absolute bullsh*t,’ one of the insiders told Mediaite about the rumors, further explaining that Licht, who replaced ousted boss Jeff Zucker last February, had made it clear Acosta was safe and not going anywhere.

Another source from within the network separately confirmed that sentiment on Sunday, revealing that Licht has even voiced his personal support for Acosta, who hosts the network’s CNN Newsroom on weekends.

Acosta – who would have joined progressive hosts such as John Harwood and Brian Stelter in being nixed – has long been at odds with the Republican party, and even became embroiled with a highly publicized feud with then president Trump during his presidency.

In 2018, Trump stripped Acosta of his hard pass that gave him access to the West Wing and media happenings there – including briefings and other open press events, after repeatedly asking confrontational questions.

During one briefing at the White House with Trump, the journalist refused to give his microphone up to an aide who went to retrieve it after the then-president made it clear he wanted to move onto another reporter’s question.

He has also suggested the ex-president is to blame for inciting the January 6 Capitol attack, and has long been a fierce advocate for scrapping the Second Amendment.

Despite those beliefs, it looks as if Acosta, for now, is staying put – unlike several of his longtime, also liberal colleagues who have either been reassigned or flat-out fired amid the network’s non-partisan overhaul.

Late last month, staffers announced the network’s morning show would be ‘reimagined,’ with longtime journalist Jake Tapper tapped to replace ousted Chris Cuomo for the network’s hallowed 9pm hour.

Cuomo left the spot abandoned upon his firing in December for helping coverup his brother Andrew’s sex scandal.

Tapper, the outlet’s lead Washington anchor, will now man the hallowed timeslot through this year’s midterm elections, the network said, starting October 10 and continuing until November 11.

While temporary, the job – which was held by Cuomo until he was nixed for helping brother Andrew through his sexual misconduct scandal – could become permanent if Tapper, 53, draws viewers.

‘The world has come to rely on Jake’s no-nonsense approach to covering the news, especially during high-stakes election cycles,’ chief executive Licht said in a statement announcing the latest shakeup at the famously liberal network.

‘This move will showcase his tough reporting, smart analysis and consequential interviews as our audiences navigate the myriad of issues at stake in the midterms,’ the CEO added.

Licht, who replaced also ousted boss Jeff Zucker last February, added that in addition to the 9pm change, anchor Alisyn Camerota and legal analyst Laura Coates would share the 10pm through 12am time slot going.

That post was only just recently left abandoned by the famously woke Don Lemon, who has instead been chosen to head a brand-new, ‘reimagined’ morning show.

‘By adding the insights, experience and strong voices of Alisyn and Laura, we will advance and expand on that coverage, creating something complimentary and compelling in primetime,’ Licht said of the shakeup.

The decision to put Lemon, an outspoken opponent of the political right, at the helm of the new, more newsy program came in stark contrast to new CEO Licht’s repeated pledges to move the network away from left-leaning commentary, with the former Late Show showrunner warning staffers upon replacing Zucker in February warning staffers that changes were coming that they may ‘not understand’ or ‘like.’

Since then, there have been a number of other major changes at the network – most notably the shuttering of the CNN+ streaming service after less than a month since it was unveiled – reportedly to cut costs.

In August, the network announced the cancellation of popular program Reliable Sources -along with the departure of its longtime host, Brian Stelter.

Since taking the helm, Licht, has demonstrated a desire to move away from opinionated reporting that became especially prevalent during Donald Trump‘s election campaign and subsequent presidency.

Insiders have since said that the longtime televisions exec – headed Stephen Colbert’s show for six years until it was announced he was replacing Zucker – wants to return to the station’s roots as a hard-hitting news source.

So far, Licht’s tenure has seen a marked decrease in partisan panels featuring outspoken anchors such as former Trump aide Alyssa Farah.

However, the recent shakeup with Lemon – who has long criticized conservatives such as Donald Trump and has touted woke ideals on the air – seems to somewhat contradict that effort.

CNN announced the change last month, with Lemon officially signing off from his 10 p.m.-midnight block last Thursday.

The network has since launch its new morning program headed by the openly gay anchor, who is joined by fellow talking heads Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

The trio’s production is set to replace the ‘New Day’ show hosted by John Berman and Brianna Keilar, which ran from 6 to 9am.

‘There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy, and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,’ Licht wrote in a statement at the time.

‘They are uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry. Combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.’

Lemon had anchored his primetime hour since 2014, and has been with CNN since 2006 – one year more than Acosta.

The changes will also force further tweaks to the network’s dayside schedule, where both Tapper – the anchor of the late-afternoon news program The Lead – and Camerota led news hours.

New Day anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar, meanwhile, will now be moved from the morning hours to make room for Lemon’s new morning program, and will each fill in during Tapper’s The Lead, which airs from 4-5pm. Network fixture Wolf Blitzer, meanwhile, will add an hour to The Situation Room at 5 pm to fill the gap.

Both Anderson Cooper and fellow anchor Erin Burnett will remain at their current hours, Licht said, with CNN saying other fill-in hosts will be named in the coming weeks.

The series of prominent decisions amid the ‘opinion-based’ overhaul, spearheaded by Licht, largely focused on anchors who slammed conservatives and the GOP, oftentimes on the air.

After being announced as Zucker’s successor, Licht sent a memo to his future staff hinting of the changes that were to come.

‘Our viewers demand the truth from us, and I want to learn the truth from you,’ Licht wrote at the time. ‘Together, we will double-down on what’s working well and quickly eliminate what’s not.’

Licht has also said his one directive as incoming CNN president is to ensure that it ‘remains the global leader in news’ as the network’s parent company, WarnerMedia, merges with the Discovery Channel – emphasizing the word ‘news’ in capital letters.

In February, Zucker resigned under pressure for violating corporate policy by not disclosing the nature of his consensual romance with second-in-command Allison Gollust, his friend and colleague of over 20 years.

Gollust subsequently left the network following a third-party investigation into ‘issues associated with Chris Cuomo and former Governor Andrew Cuomo,’ WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said in a statement.

At the time, Discovery’s largest shareholder, John Malone, a billionaire businessman who donated $250,000 to Trump’s inauguration in 2017, criticized the network, and voiced concerns of the network’s left-leaning bias ahead of the mega merger.

‘I would like to see CNN evolve back to the kind of journalism that it started with, and actually have journalists, which would be unique and refreshing,’ the media billionaire told CNBC.

‘I do believe good journalism could have a role in the future portfolio that Discovery/TimeWarner’s going to represent.’

CNN founder Ted Turner’s biographer Porter Bibb, meanwhile, then revealed that both Turner and Malone ‘adamantly’ opposed the direction Zucker had taken with CNN ‘turning it into an opinion network, to compete with Fox and losing the concept of hard news.’

Bibb wrote that Turner and competitor-turned-friend Malone agreed on their disappointment in the current state of the network – and the direction it needs to be taken as the fallout surrounding the merger continues to persist.

‘John Malone is not only speaking his own opinion of what CNN should be doing as an all-news network, but he speaks for Ted,’ Bibb said.

Malone, meanwhile, has been credited with the ouster of Zucker, after he learned of the ex-president’s affair with Vice President Gollust.

CNN has been purging itself of the reputation of being a woke media source since Licht pledged to make the network reliable to the people again by halting the slander of Republicans.

The new movement has resulted in the termination of popular CNN hosts, including John Harwood and Stelter, along with their shows.

It’s unclear what direction the network will continue to head in the coming months, but for one, it appears that the CEO is not adverse to terminating large profile journalists.

Tapper, meanwhile, who also cohosts State of the Union on Sunday mornings, has reportedly told colleagues he does not want the 9 pm show, due to issues stemming with the hour’s perspective-driven approach, which he said conflicts with his straight-news approach, Vanity Fair reported.

Acosta, on the other hand, has yet to comment on the rumors surrounding his prospective dismissal.

Nicosia, however, has responded to Mediaite’s claims that the information he obtained from a supposed outsider was faulty, writing that ‘the PR folks at CNN will defend to the end as they did Stelter.’

‘Try to find a negative post about CNN on this site in the last 5 yrs,’ Nicosia wrote Tuesday, in reference to his former employer.

CNN’s new lineup is set to kick off after the first week of March.